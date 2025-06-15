P.J. Duke could be youngest U.S. men’s freestyle wrestler at world championships in 50 years

P.J. Duke will have quite the story to tell on his last day of high school on Monday.

Duke, who recently completed a 152-1 prep career, rallied past Yianni Diakomihalis, a four-time NCAA champion and 2022 World silver medalist, at USA Wrestling’s Final X to earn the 70kg spot at September’s worlds in Croatia.

He could be the youngest U.S. male freestyle wrestler to compete at a senior world championships in more than 50 years — unless another 18-year-old beats him to it (more on that later).

On Saturday, Duke lost his first match to Diakomihalis by mercy rule (10-0 at the 3:26 mark of the scheduled six minutes) in the best-of-three championship series. He won the next two matches, 17-10 and then with a pin in the decider at the 4:07 mark.

He celebrated with a backflip at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

“That first match, didn’t wrestle my best,” Duke said. “It’s a feel match. Didn’t doubt myself once.”

Duke said he saw an interview where Diakomihalis, who is eight years older, said he would “try to mangle” Duke.

“I took that personal,” Duke said. “I’m not going to let that slide. He’s a good mentor to me, but I work my butt too hard to be mangled.”

Duke has his last day of high school on Monday in Slate Hill, New York, then matriculates at NCAA champion Penn State on June 28 and turns 19 on July 7. He was named the national prep wrestler of the year by WIN Magazine.

He can become the youngest U.S. male freestyle wrestler to compete at senior worlds since 1974, when Billy Rosado did so at age 18. John Bowlsby had also finished high school that year and wrestled at worlds.

However, Jax Forrest, who turns 19 on Oct. 13, could grab the last available spot on the world team at 61kg. Forrest is scheduled to wrestle 2023 World champion Vito Arujau in a best-of-three series for the spot on July 14.

Current rules stipulate that wrestlers have to turn at least 18 in the year of the senior worlds to be eligible to compete.

“I’m sure people will be saying, ‘He’s only 18. He’s too young for senior level,’” Duke said. “That’s what they said here. It didn’t go too well for them.”