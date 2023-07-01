 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo
MLBPhiladelphia PhilliesKody Clemens

Kody
Clemens

Philadelphia Phillies v Oakland Athletics
01:21
MLB Best Bets, June 29: Royals vs Guardians, Taijuan Walker Props
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bets for Thursday, including a pick in the Guardians vs Royals and a Taijuan Walker prop against the Cubs.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Kody_Clemens.jpg
    Kody Clemens
    PHI 2nd Baseman #23
    Kody Clemens goes hitless in third straight
  • Kody_Clemens.jpg
    Kody Clemens
    PHI 2nd Baseman #23
    Clemens punches walk-off single in ninth vs. DET
  • Alec Bohm.jpg
    Alec Bohm
    PHI 3rd Baseman #28
    Alec Bohm absent from Phillies’ lineup Wednesday
  • Kody_Clemens.jpg
    Kody Clemens
    PHI 2nd Baseman #23
    Clemens finds two of three Phillies’ RBI in loss
  • Alec Bohm.jpg
    Alec Bohm
    PHI 3rd Baseman #28
    Alec Bohm getting rare day off Tuesday vs. D-backs
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
Schwarber’s 20th homer propels Phillies to 3-2 victory over the A’s, series sweep
Phillies ace Nola loses no-hitter in seventh, wins game 8-3 over Tigers
Short prefers Wheeler over Nola
Nationals blow 6-run lead, rebound to beat Phillies 8-7
Phillies’ Alec Bohm put on injured list with strained hamstring