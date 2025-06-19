Phillies at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 19

Its Thursday, June 19 and the Phillies (44-30) are in Miami to take on the Marlins (29-43).

Cristopher Sánchez is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Edward Cabrera for Miami.

Philadelphia took the third game of this four-game series last night, 4-2. Bryson Stott paced the attack with a three-run home run. Ranger Suarez allowed just a single run over seven innings to earn his sixth win of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Marlins

Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: LoanDepot Park

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, FDSNFL

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Phillies at the Marlins

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Phillies (-179), Marlins (+149)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Marlins

Pitching matchup for June 19, 2025: Cristopher Sánchez vs. Edward Cabrera

Phillies: Cristopher Sánchez (5-2, 3.05 ERA)

Last outing: 6/14 vs. Toronto - 7IP, 2ER, 0BB, 5Ks Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-2, 4.10 ERA)

Last outing: 6/13 at Washington - 3IP, 2ER, 2H, 2BB, 5Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Marlins

The Marlins have lost 12 of their last 20 games

The Under is 4-1 in the Marlins’ last 5 matchups against divisional opponents

Xavier Edwards is 6-13 through 3 games of this series

is 6-13 through 3 games of this series Trea Turner is 5-13 through 3 games of this series

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Marlins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Phillies and the Marlins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: