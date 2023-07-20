Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Monaco, London Diamond Leagues on record watch, world champs previews; broadcast info
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
NASCAR weekend schedule at Pocono Raceway
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Abrams Ascending
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Top Clips
van Aert leaves Tour de France to be with wife
Surging Blue Jays good value for AL winner wager
Henry ‘completely’ mispriced in OPOY odds
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Monaco, London Diamond Leagues on record watch, world champs previews; broadcast info
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
NASCAR weekend schedule at Pocono Raceway
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Abrams Ascending
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Top Clips
van Aert leaves Tour de France to be with wife
Surging Blue Jays good value for AL winner wager
Henry ‘completely’ mispriced in OPOY odds
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
MLB
Date
MLB
Milwaukee Brewers
Jacob Misiorowski
JM
Jacob
Misiorowski
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
01:13
Reds, Padres Postseason Betting Odds
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why he’s betting the Reds and Padres to make the NL Postseason.
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Jacob Misiorowski
MIL
Starting Pitcher
Brewers promote RHP Jacob Misiorowski to Double-A
MLB Best Bets, July 18: Nola, Sandoval, Manoah, Cubs and Mariners
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Brewers’ Rowdy Tellez has surgery after hurting finger in accident, out 4 more weeks
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cubs-Rangers highlight opening day matchups on March 28 as MLB announces 2024 schedule
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Dodgers acquire pitcher Tyson Miller from Brewers for cash
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Brewers shake up their infield by sending Luis Urías to minors and recalling Brice Turang
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Pickups of the Day: Wade-ing Into the Waiver Pool
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Close Ad