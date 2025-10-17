 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Max Scherzer
Max Scherzer turns back the clock and Blue Jays beat Mariners 8-2 in Game 4 to even ALCS
Seattle Mariners
Mariners pitching pounded again as Seattle squanders ALCS lead at home
Carnell Tate
Top-ranked Ohio State’s Carnell Tate enjoying breakout season

Top Clips

nbc_bte_texansseahawks_251017.jpg
SEA vs. HOU may be ‘ugly’ defensive battle on MNF
nbc_dps_golicndvsusc_251017.jpg
Golic Sr.: ND-USC ending because of scheduling
nbc_dps_jeromebettis_251017.jpg
Bettis discusses his experience in ND vs. USC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Max Scherzer
Max Scherzer turns back the clock and Blue Jays beat Mariners 8-2 in Game 4 to even ALCS
Seattle Mariners
Mariners pitching pounded again as Seattle squanders ALCS lead at home
Carnell Tate
Top-ranked Ohio State’s Carnell Tate enjoying breakout season

Top Clips

nbc_bte_texansseahawks_251017.jpg
SEA vs. HOU may be ‘ugly’ defensive battle on MNF
nbc_dps_golicndvsusc_251017.jpg
Golic Sr.: ND-USC ending because of scheduling
nbc_dps_jeromebettis_251017.jpg
Bettis discusses his experience in ND vs. USC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Jacob Misiorowski’s velocity drops in 6th inning and Brewers’ chances against Dodgers dim

  
Published October 17, 2025 11:47 AM
Big picture statistics of the 2025 MLB season
October 16, 2025 02:47 PM
Tim Kurkjian joins the Dan Le Betard Show to talk big picture of the 2025 MLB season and how unpredictable it was with teams defying expectations and predictions in several ways.

LOS ANGELES — Jacob Misiorowski held off the Los Angeles Dodgers with 102 mph heat. When he faded, so did the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 6-foot-7 rookie right-hander came out of the bullpen to escape a first-inning jam and struck out nine as the Brewers rallied in a game that remained tied through five innings.

When his velocity dropped in the sixth, Tommy Edman hit a go-ahead single and the Dodgers went on to a 3-1 victory and a 3-0 NL Championship Series lead.

“I think I had a few starts during the year that I felt better, but I felt good,” Misiorowski said. “I did my job and felt like I performed the way they needed me to.”

Misiorowski debuted in June and went 5-3 with a 4.36 ERA in 14 starts and one relief appearance. Milwaukee has used him three times in relief during the playoffs. He has a 1.50 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 12 innings with three walks.

He threw 17 pitches from 100.1 mph to 102.5 mph from the first through fifth innings, but his fastball ranged from 97.6 mph to 99.1 mph in the sixth.

Will Smith singled with one out on a slider in the middle of the strike zone and Freddie Freeman walked after falling behind 1-2 in the count. Edman, who had struck out twice against Misiorowski, lined a low slider into center on Misiorowski’s 73rd and final pitch. Smith scored for a 2-1 lead as Sal Frelick made a weak throw.

Abner Uribe relieved made a run-scoring error on an errant pickoff attempt.

“We needed him today, and he was there for us,” Brewers third baseman Caleb Durbin said of Misiorowski. “Wish we could’ve had his back a little bit more.”