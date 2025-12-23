NBA Trade Rumors 2025-26: Lakers seek defense, Bucks eyeing adding Zach LaVine

With front office personnel leaving Orlando and the G League Showcase, trade talk is now in full swing around the league. Let’s break down some of the latest talk around the league.

Bucks looking at adding Zach LaVine

While most fans (and plenty of content producers) are heading to trade machines looking for ways to get Giannis Antetokounmpo out of Milwaukee, the Bucks are in “desperate pursuit” of ways to bring in talent, re-energize the 11-18 team, and make Antetokounmpo happy (or, at least, less unhappy).

Enter Zach LaVine, reports NBA insider Chris Haynes, who reported this:

“The Milwaukee Bucks are in desperate pursuit, looking out on the trade market to see if they can bring in a difference-maker type of player. Sources have relayed they are canvassing the market, and one of the guys I identified is Zach LaVine of the Sacramento Kings.”

While LaVine is available, there have been no serious talks between the sides, Hayes reports. It would be a difficult trade to construct because LaVine makes $47.5 million this season, it would likely require Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis and more heading out of Milwaukee (and maybe a third team involved).

Whether or not this specific deal comes together, it shows the Milwaukee front office’s mindset: they are not trading Antetokounmpo unless he demands it and forces them to, and instead they want to be buyers at the deadline.

Lakers eying defensive wings Jones, Ellis

“Being able to contain the basketball is probably the most difficult thing for our team right now,” Lakers coach J.J. Redick said of his team’s point of attack defense after the Spurs eliminated the Lakers from the NBA Cup, a game in which San Antonio’s young guards blew by their defenders, touched the paint, and either made a shot or sprayed it out for an open 3-pointer.

It’s why the Lakers are looking hard at defensive wings, specifically good 3&D wings, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports. The challenge is that there aren’t many of those players, and all 29 other teams are interested in them as well.

The Pelicans’ Herb Jones is at the top of the list, but all reports out of New Orleans are that the asking price for him (or Trey Murphy III) is exceedingly high (the Pelicans don’t really want to trade either). As Woike put it, the Pelicans “have signaled to interested teams that they’re not entertaining Herbert Jones trades — at least not at any cost the Lakers can meet.”

Sacramento’s Keon Ellis also is available, a disruptive perimeter defender but a limited ball handler and not strong enough to switch onto larger forwards defensively. While Ellis is drawing more interest from other teams than the Kings’ big three stars, he is a divisive figure among scouts, and it might be telling that both of the Kings’ last two coaches — Mike Brown and Doug Christie — have limited his minutes.

Other defensive wings might be available — Derrick Jones Jr. (Clippers), Terrance Mann (Nets), Andrew Wiggins (Heat) — but the Lakers can trade one first-round pick, one second and find a matching salary (likely starting with Gabe Vincent), and the question becomes, will that be enough?

Nets make Michael Porter Jr. available

Brooklyn was expected to be active at the trade deadline, in part because they have more cap space than any other team and are likely a third team in to help facilitate any big trades.

However, they are looking to make one on their own and are testing the market for Michael Porter Jr., reports Jake Fischer at The Stein Line. It’s not just Porter, the Nets are “willing to listen to pitches on the bulk of their veteran players,” which would include Cam Thomas, Nic Claxton, Terance Mann, and more.

Porter Jr. is averaging 25.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, shooting 40% from 3-point range — he can help the offenses of a lot of teams. Porter Jr. is making $38.3 million this season and is guaranteed $40.8 million next season in the final year of his contract.

Consider Porter Jr. the name to watch for teams looking to make a big splash at the deadline and improve their playoff chances.

Warriors eying Gafford, Claxton

While the Warriors are reportedly patiently eyeing the Giannis Antetokounmpo situation (although constructing a trade that works with the Bucks is nearly impossible at the deadline), what they really want is a rim-protecting big man, reports NBA insider Chris Haynes on Amazon’s NBA on Prime coverage.

Specifically, the Warriors are eying three players: Daniel Gafford (Mavericks), Nic Claxton (Nets), and Robert Williams (Trail Blazers).

“You look at the Warriors — rebounding and block shots, they’re in the bottom half of the league,” Haynes said on the broadcast. “And points in the paint, they are dead last. So they are looking for an athletic center…

“Those are three names who are on the Golden State Warriors’ list of targets, to try to bring in a rim-running, block-shot defender. I was told they are really serious and they are trying to do everything they can to try to get the team back to being of the caliber of a championship-contending type.”

Guerschon Yabusele

The Knicks signed Greece’s Guerschon Yabusele last summer, with the big man coming off a solid season for the 76ers. That hasn’t worked out as planned, so the Knicks are now open to trading him, reports James Edwards III at The Athletic.

Yabusele has not found a comfort zone with the Knicks this season, averaging 3 points a game on 39.4% shooting (30.6% from beyond the arc). That is not attracting many suitors, as Edwards notes.

Multiple league executives believe the Knicks would have to attach something to Yabusele in order to have a chance to move him before the deadline. Other than what New York does or doesn’t do with Yabusele, the franchise has long put out feelers about adding another ballhandler and/or frontcourt player, per league sources.

Just something to watch as we approach the deadline.

Coby White

Among the names most mentioned as trade talk ramps up is Chicago point guard Coby White.

There are a number of teams looking for point guard help who are not interested in the big-name/big-expense players (Ja Morant, LaMelo Ball), and White might be the best of the next tier of players. White has been good for the Bulls this season, averaging 21.2 points and 5.2 assists a game, but he is shooting 29.8% from 3-point range (he’s a career 36.7% from deep) and he is a minus defender. Still, he is in demand.

In his substack, Marc Stein reported that this “doesn’t mean they’ll actually move him before the Feb. 5 trade deadline, but the Bulls have left the impression with rival teams inquiring about White that they are more open to trading White than they’ve ever been.”

Just something to watch going forward.

Malik Monk

Monk has not been a key part of Doug Christie’s rotation in Sacramento of late, but some teams believe a change of scenery would do him good and he could work as a sixth man.

The Kings have made Monk available, reports Chris Haynes.

The Kings have made pretty much everyone except Keegan Murray available by trade, they are one of the big sellers at the deadline, but how much interest there is in Monk, an injured Domantas Sabonis and others remains to be seen (Keon Ellis is the one name drawing a lot of interest).

