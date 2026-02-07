Anthony Davis denies reports he didn’t want to be traded to Wizards

In the wake of a Dallas Mavericks salary-dump trade that sent Anthony Davis to Washington, rumors surfaced online that Davis was unhappy about being sent to a struggling team in the nation’s capital.

Davis denied that, speaking with David Aldridge of The Athletic.

“They said I said a lot of stuff in the other city, too, that I didn’t say.”

The Wizards were one of the more interesting teams at the trade deadline, acquiring former All-Stars Trae Young and Anthony Davis for matching salaries and none of their own core players or picks. Davis and Young are two injured players who very likely do not play for the team this season as the Wizards tank to hold on to their top-eight protected pick, otherwise owed to the Grizzlies or the Knicks (depending upon where it falls). While the Wizards have an interesting young core of players such as Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, and others, they do not have a true build-around-him star.

Davis and Young are stars and big names, but they are also both on shorter contracts (Young has a player option for next season, Davis for the 2027-28 season) and are looking for extensions. With all that, does Davis want to be part of the future in Washington? He, understandably, wants to see what the plan is going forward.

“I talked briefly (Friday) with Will [Dawkins, Wizards GM]. Obviously, at this time, every year, you want to compete for championships and stuff like that. That’s obviously the main focus, getting to that place. Conversations are going to be held to see about getting to that space. I’ve been everywhere the last two years. I want to see the plan, hear the plan, see the vision. Bringing Trae (Young) here and other things in store, what they’re thinking of doing, I want to have those conversations with them and see what happens. The city is obviously phenomenal.”

What the Wizards’ long-term plan is will depend in part on how this lottery goes. They are trying to acquire talent but also, clearly, want to start winning some games and make the postseason.

While it is possible that the Wizards try to trade Davis this offseason, the reality is that the Wizards got him for a song (Khris Middleton and other expiring contracts to match the salary, the Thunder’s pick in this June’s draft that will be No. 29 or 30, a 2030 Golden State first round pick that is top 20 protected then converts to a second rounder, and three second round picks) for a reason. His trade value is low right now. When healthy, Davis has played like an All-Star this season, but the fact that he is 32, had injuries limiting him to 20 games this season and 51 last season, and is owed $111 million over the next two seasons, limits his market. That’s not changing before the offseason.

If Young and Davis can stay healthy and buy into the plan in Washington, playing up to their potential, their trade value will go up — and the Wizards will be very entertaining next season.

