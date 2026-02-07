 Skip navigation
Anthony Davis reportedly out for remainder of season with hand, groin injuries

  
Published February 7, 2026 11:48 AM

The minute Anthony Davis was traded to the Washington Wizards, this news was expected.

Davis is expected to miss the rest of the season recovering from hand and groin injuries, a story broken by NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Davis has been out since Jan. 10 with a ligament injury in his left hand, and due to that and a groin injury, he played in just 20 games this season for Dallas. There was an expectation he might miss the entire season, no matter what happened at the trade deadline.

That became sealed when he was traded to Washington, a team trying to tank to hold on to its top-eight-protected pick, which would otherwise convey to Memphis or New York (depending on where it fell). As of today, the Wizards have the fifth-worst record in the league (and a 90% chance of retaining their pick).

Davis is in the same situation as Trae Young, who the Wizards also traded for and is out through at least the All-Star break (and likely the season). The goal in Washington is to have them play next season alongside a young core with potential in Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, and whoever they draft this year (assuming they keep the pick).

When Davis has played this season he has looked like an All-Star, averaging 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

Davis denied reports that he was unhappy about being traded to the Wizards, but told David Aldridge of The Athletic that he wants to know the long-term plan (and, likely, whether they will give him a contract extension).

I want to see the plan, hear the plan, see the vision. Bringing Trae (Young) here and other things in store, what they’re thinking of doing, I want to have those conversations with them and see what happens.”

