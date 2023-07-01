 Skip navigation
Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

NBADallas MavericksOlivier-Maxence Prosper

Olivier-Maxence
Prosper

NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Philadelphia 76ers
After trying to flirt with others, Kyrie Irving re-signs with Mavericks for three years, $126 million
Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić will get time together to see how well this pairing works
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
NBA Free Agency Tracker: Every important trade, signing, rumor, and report in one place
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Kyrie Irving reportedly to meet with Suns when free agency opens. Why?
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Suns, Mavericks reportedly were very close to Ayton trade around Draft
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Post Draft Top-200 Dynasty Rankings
  Noah Rubin
    ,
  • Noah Rubin
    ,
The 13 most intriguing NBA free agents to watch this offseason
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Winners and losers from 2023 NBA Draft. Starting with the Spurs.
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,