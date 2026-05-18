NBA Mock Draft, Vol. 2: AJ Dybantsa remains in the top spot

With the AWS NBA Draft Combine in the rearview mirror, the next key date for the 2026 NBA Draft is May 27. That is the withdrawal deadline day for collegians who wish to retain their eligibility. And with NIL as it is, some players with late-first-round grades may decide to return to school for another year. Below is our most recent mock draft, with NBC’s Kurt Helin and Raphielle Johnson making the picks.

1. Washington Wizards: F AJ Dybantsa, BYU

The Wizards selecting Darryn Peterson is not completely off the table here (nor is Washington trading down a spot if Utah wants the top pick bad enough), but if the Wizards have the top two players graded close to each other, Dybantsa makes more sense because of his positional size (6'8.5" barefoot with a 7-foot wingspan), his athleticism (42-inch vertical leap at the combine) and his natural fit between Trae Young at the point and Alex Sarr along the front line. Don’t overthink this, Washington. Take the really tall, really athletic player who had a standout and healthy college season. - Kurt Helin

2. Utah Jazz: G Darryn Peterson, Kansas

If the Wizards decide to select Dybantsa first overall, Peterson will be far from a consolation prize for the Jazz. While his lone season at Kansas led to some significant questions regarding his availability, the guard provided some answers at last week’s draft combine. Add in the ability to play either on or off the ball, and Peterson should fit well within a Jazz perimeter rotation headlined by Keyonte George and Ace Bailey. - Raphielle Johnson

3. Memphis Grizzlies: F Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

The Memphis front office is willing to go its own way — that may get them to roll the dice on the upside of Wilson. His athleticism is off the charts, but this is also a bet on coach Tuomas Iisalo and his player development team. While Wilson has the tools, he needs an improved jump shot; his footwork needs to improve to help him get to his counters. Also, his defense needs to be more consistent. If the Grizzlies can get that out of him, Wilson will be a home run for them and the foundation of the next iteration of this team. - Helin

4. Chicago Bulls: F Cameron Boozer, Duke

While he is not perceived to offer as high a ceiling as Wilson, Boozer’s floor is what places him among the top prospects in this draft class, regardless of position. In Chicago, the former Duke forward measured at 6-foot-8 1/4 with a wingspan of 7-foot-1 1/2. Whether it’s the power forward or center position, the Bulls need frontcourt help, and adding Boozer would be the first step toward addressing that area. - Johnson

5. LA Clippers (from Indiana): G Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

The LA Clippers traded for Darius Garland at the deadline, giving them a quality point guard already, so they may look to trade down a few spots (and take Aday Mara to give them a five). If the Clippers hold on to this pick, take the best player on the board and Acuff measured well at the combine and has shown he knows how to get a bucket and lead a team. - Helin

6. Brooklyn Nets: G Kingston Flemings, Houston

Whether it’s through the draft or free agency, the Nets are back in the spot where they were last June, needing to address the point guard position. Flemings does need to improve finishing in traffic, and some may argue that Mikel Brown Jr. offers the highest ceiling of the guards expected to come off the board at this point in the draft. However, he’s a winning player who defends his position well, and Flemings brings a level of athleticism to the position that Nolan Traoré and Ben Saraf lack. - Johnson

7. Sacramento Kings: G Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

Sacramento needs talent — doesn’t matter what position — and Brown may have the highest upside of anyone in the run of point guards from 5-8. He’s an explosive athlete who needs to improve his decision-making (he sometimes likes to go for the home run rather than the simple pass) and his jumper, but I think he will thrive in the NBA, where the spacing is far better for him than in college. - Helin

8. Atlanta Hawks (from New Orleans): G Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Wagler took off during the second half of the 2025-26 season, and his emergence was one reason Illinois reached the Final Four for the first time in 21 years. While a capable playmaker, the 6-foot-6 guard’s ability off the catch is what makes him so appealing in Atlanta. Whether they re-sign CJ McCollum or not, the Hawks can use another shooter on the perimeter, especially with the underwhelming start to Zaccharie Risacher’s career. - Johnson

9. Dallas Mavericks: G Brayden Burries, Arizona

It’s easy to see where Burries fits in with the Mavericks. He can either be the backup point guard, who can get downhill and create shots but has a good pull-up jumper, or he can play next to Kyrie Irving, where he will be a solid catch-and-shoot option and a good defender. Burries could be a long-term running mate with Cooper Flagg in Dallas. - Helin

10. Milwaukee Bucks: C Aday Mara, Michigan

Mara’s transfer from UCLA to Michigan was a game-changer for the 7-foot-3 center, who went from reserve to lottery pick in one season in Ann Arbor. In addition to being a high-level rim protector, Mara adds value as an offensive facilitator. Given the uncertainty surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mara can either be a key building block for a new era in Milwaukee or a solid contributor for a retooled lineup that still has Giannis as its cornerstone. - Johnson

11. Golden State Warriors: F Nate Ament, Tennessee

What is Golden State looking for in the draft? Do they want a win-now guy who can help the Stephen Curry/Draymond Green core (with Jimmy Butler coming back midseason) make some playoff noise? If so, they might go with someone else, like Yaxel Lendeborg. However, I am betting the Warriors think bigger picture and longer term, and they bet on the potential of Ament — a 6'10" forward who can dribble, pass and shoot, a player archetype that is hard to find. He’s shown flashes, but he needs to get much stronger and prove he can be consistent. There is hope here. - Helin

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from the LA Clippers): F Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

The Thunder are in a great position: their best players are locked into long-term deals, and they have the draft capital needed to add talented contributors on affordable contracts. Lendeborg is ready to contribute immediately in the frontcourt, which is key due to Isaiah Hartenstein’s team option for next season and 2025 first-round pick Thomas Sorber coming off a torn ACL. - Johnson

13. Miami Heat: G Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

Heat Culture might be just what Philon needs. He had the ball in his hands and good spacing at Alabama and he put up numbers: 21.5 points and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 38.9% from 3-point range. The scouts’ concerns have centered on whether he fits into a role and what happens when he’s off the ball or on defense. He will figure that out in Miami, or coach Erik Spoelstra will look elsewhere on his roster. - Helin

14. Charlotte Hornets: C Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

Being limited to four games this past season due to his premature return from a torn ACL makes Quaintance one of the bigger mysteries in this draft class. When healthy, he’s an athletic rim protector who also runs the floor extremely well. While Moussa Diabaté played well enough to earn the starting center role, and Ryan Kalkbrenner was in the rotation as a rookie in Charlotte, it never hurts to add more frontcourt depth. - Johnson

15. Chicago Bulls (from Portland): F Karim Lopez, New Zealand Breakers

He’s the best international player on the board (in an era when many of the best international players choose to play in college due to NIL money), and he would be the first player born in Mexico to be drafted in the first round. His numbers in the Australian league (11.9 points, 6.1 assists per game) are good; he has good size for a hybrid forward (6'8"), he has a good handle and can bully his way to the rim. If the Bulls can develop his jumper, he’s a good fit next to Josh Giddey, another player who came out of the Australian league. - Helin

16. Memphis Grizzlies (from Phoenix via Orlando): G Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

What Memphis’ roster will look like next season is up in the air, especially with Ja Morant’s future still unresolved. However, the team is clearly in a place where it simply needs to add talent. Anderson is arguably the best perimeter shooter in this draft class, and he’s also capable of running a team. He isn’t the athlete that Morant is, but Anderson’s basketball IQ and shooting ability make him a worthwhile choice in the middle of the first round. - Johnson

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Philadelphia): G Cameron Carr, Baylor

Carr was one of the standouts at the NBA Draft Combine, showing off a 42.5-inch vertical leap and finishing near the top of the class in all the agility drills. Then he went out and dropped 30 in the second scrimmage he participated in. He showed he can get a bucket in college; combine that with his athleticism and he would fit in just fine with the Thunder guard rotation. - Helin

18. Charlotte Hornets (from Orlando via Phoenix): G/F Dailyn Swain, Texas

The Hornets’ wing rotation could use some more depth, even with Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel positioning themselves as key building blocks for the franchise. Swain has good size for a wing at the next level and did a good job of attacking defenses off the dribble. His perimeter shot needs some work, but sharing the court with Charlotte’s talented wings could open up driving lanes for Swain, who can also be a factor defensively. - Johnson

19. Toronto Raptors: F/C Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

Morez helped his cause at the NBA Draft Combine, showcasing a combination of size (6'9" with an 8'11" reach) and athleticism (a 39-inch vertical leap). He also shot well from 3 at the combine, something he didn’t get to show at Michigan. Johnson is a high-energy player who was one of the locker room leaders of a national champion; he’ll fit in with whatever is being built in Toronto. - Helin

20. San Antonio Spurs (from Atlanta): F/C Hannes Steinbach, Washington

If there’s one area that the Spurs can afford to address via the draft, it’s the team’s post depth. Kelly Olynyk, Bismack Biyombo and Mason Plumlee have not seen much action in the postseason, but all three will be unrestricted free agents this summer. In Steinbach, the Spurs would be adding one of the best rebounders in this draft class. - Johnson

21. Detroit Pistons (from Minnesota): G Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

Stirtz is a high-IQ player who doesn’t make many mistakes on the court, can shoot the 3-pointer and likes to play at a fast pace. Detroit’s playoff run has shown how much it needs more shooting and some secondary playmaking around Cade Cunningham, and Stirtz can help with that. - Helin

22. Philadelphia 76ers (from Houston via Oklahoma City): F/C Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

Behind Joel Embiid, the pickings were slim for the 76ers at the center position this season. Andre Drummond and Adem Bona logged rotation minutes, but neither was a consistent difference-maker, especially when Embiid was unavailable. Cenac will need some time to develop, but he’s an athletic frontcourt player who improved throughout his lone season at Houston. - Johnson

23. Atlanta Hawks (from Cleveland): F Amari Allen, Alabama

Atlanta is moving towards making sure it has better positional size, and the 6'7" Allen helps with that on the wing. Allen also has the kind of versatility that front offices love; he can shoot the three (34% last season), he’s a good defender and he can handle the ball a little — he does everything well. The Hawks could plug Allen into their second unit and he will feel right at home. - Helin

24. New York Knicks: C Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

After three seasons at Arizona, redshirting in 2023-24, Veesaar transferred to North Carolina, where a more prominent role was available. The 7-foot center earned second-team All-ACC honors last season, and he can offer some value as a facilitator and floor-spacer. The Knicks selecting Veesaar would give them some security in the frontcourt, as Mitchell Robinson will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. - Johnson

25. Los Angeles Lakers: G Isaiah Evans, Duke

The Lakers need size and shooting on the wing around Luka Dončić and Evans is a 6'5.5" (without shoes at the combine) who can hit the 3 and played well off Cooper Flagg for a year at Duke (and then the same this year off Boozer). There are questions about his defense, but drafting at this point in the first round and getting a player who fits a need is a big win for Los Angeles. - Helin

26. Denver Nuggets: C Tarris Reed Jr., UConn

Few players participating in the most recent NCAA tournament did more to improve their draft prospects than Reed. His dominance helped the Huskies reach the national title game for the third time in four seasons, but they fell short against Michigan. A rugged post player who is also active on the glass, Reed can give the Nuggets needed depth behind Nikola Jokić, even with Jonas Valančiūnas having one more year on his deal. - Johnson

27. Boston Celtics: G Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

Okorie is a dynamic scorer who averaged 23.2 points, showed the ability to get to the rim, and demonstrated toughness for the Cardinal. The reason he’s available at this point in the draft is that it’s a deep draft for point guards, and he measured 6'1.25" at the combine, although his 6'7" wingspan will help defensively. If Okorie stays in the draft, this would be a good depth pick for the Celtics, who have had success with other small guards. - Helin

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Detroit): F Allen Graves, Santa Clara

The question for the Timberwolves is whether their second-round exit will be used as a reason for the front office to swing for the fences this summer. If so, this pick could potentially be useful to sweeten a potential trade offer. As for the pick itself, Graves was one of the WCC’s best reserves during his freshman season. He’s also in the transfer portal, so there’s no guarantee he’ll keep his name in the draft. - Johnson

29. Cleveland Cavaliers: (from San Antonio via Atlanta): F Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor

Yessoufou is an athletic wing with an extremely high motor who plays a physical, power game. How well that will work at the NBA level when mismatches are harder to find is up for debate, but he averaged 17.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game at Baylor, and that is a sign the Cavaliers may have found a solid bench player picking this deep in the first round. - Helin

30. Dallas Mavericks (from Oklahoma City via Washington and Philadelphia): G Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

The Mavericks are in a spot where they need scoring and perimeter shooting, even with Kyrie Irving returning from a torn ACL. Thomas, who shot over 41 percent from three as a freshman, fits the bill. He’ll need to rein in the shot selection some, but the offensive upside makes him an intriguing option if available. Also, his timeline would align with Cooper Flagg’s, which may be of high importance to new lead executive Masai Ujiri. - Johnson