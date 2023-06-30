Skip navigation
NBA
Utah Jazz
Micah Potter
MP
Micah
Potter
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Player/Team options roundup: Gordon is a free agent, Clarkson stays in Utah
We’ve got the highlights of which players stayed with their team and who are headed to free agency
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Micah Potter
UTA
Small Forward
#25
Micah Potter (right elbow) to undergo surgery
Micah Potter
UTA
Small Forward
#25
Micah Potter joins Jazz on two-way deal
Micah Potter
UTA
Small Forward
#25
Micah Potter to join Pistons for camp
Micah Potter
UTA
Small Forward
#25
Micah Potter logs 13 minutes Saturday vs. Spurs
Micah Potter
UTA
Small Forward
#25
Pistons sign Micah Potter to 10-day hardship deal
Grant Williams would be “happy and excited” to return to Celtics, but that’s unlikely
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Winners, losers from John Collins trade to Utah Jazz
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Report: Hawks finally trade John Collins in salary dump to Jazz for Rudy Gay
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Consensus NBA Mock Draft: The lottery picks, starting with Wembanyama
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
NBA Draft, trade rumors roundup: Minnesota not looking to trade Towns, is Raptors’ Siakam available?
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Winners and losers from Bradley Beal trade to Phoenix Suns
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
