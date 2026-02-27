Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Ryan Rollins continues to keep Bucks afloat

In head-to-head leagues, it all comes down to the weekend. You can have a comfortable lead in multiple categories or by a bunch of points, but if you don’t make the most of the weekend, you can walk out with a loss.

Only 13 teams play twice this weekend, including the Celtics, Nets, Cavaliers, Mavericks, Nuggets, Pistons, Lakers, Grizzlies, Bucks, Pelicans, Knicks, Thunder and Trail Blazers. Prioritize those teams if you’re looking to maximize your games played. The Suns are the lone team that doesn’t have a game on the schedule this weekend.

That’s often what it comes down to in standard points and category leagues, but that’s not always the case. Leagues with some sort of games cap or best ball formats like Yahoo!’s High Score leagues aren’t just looking for volume, though having two chances at a big night is a good strategy in best ball leagues.

Absolute must-start: Ryan Rollins, Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks have been able to stay afloat without Giannis Antetokounmpo available, and Rollins has been a big reason for that. In 25 games without Giannis this season, Rollins has averaged 20.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.8 triples per game. He has enjoyed a breakout season overall, but he has been even better since the All-Star break and will look to carry that into this weekend.

On the schedule for the Bucks are matchups with the Knicks on Friday and the Bulls on Sunday. New York is a tough matchup, but Chicago should be a favorable one for Rollins.

Guards:

Javon Small, Memphis Grizzlies

Ty Jerome (thigh) is expected to remain out on Friday, which means Small should be in line for another start. Cam Spencer, Walter Clayton Jr. and Scotty Pippen Jr. will also be part of the rotation in the backcourt, but Small has been red-hot recently and started the Grizzlies’ last game. He has averaged 15.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.8 triples per game since the All-Star break and now gets matchups with the Mavericks and Pacers this weekend. Both teams have struggled defensively recently, so Small should stay hot.

Cason Wallace, Oklahoma City Thunder

The return of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal) may put a damper on Wallace’s recent run, but he’s been too good to not start him this weekend. Over his last three games, he has averaged 23.3 points, 7.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 3.7 triples per game. They take on Denver and Dallas this weekend, with the Mavs putting together one of the worst defenses in the league 6over their last 10 games. Ride the hot hand with Wallace until he cools off. He should still get ample opportunities with Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell still sidelined.

Dennis Schroder, Cleveland Cavaliers

With Donovan Mitchell (groin) and James Harden (thumb) sidelined on Wednesday, Schroder started and scored 26 points. Mitchell has already been ruled out for Friday’s game, and while Harden is still questionable, he is dealing with a fractured thumb, so there is a good chance they give him at least one more game to rest. They take on the Pistons on Friday and the Nets on Sunday, with Brooklyn being a far more favorable matchup. Schroder (ankle) is currently questionable as well, so if he is sidelined as well, Jaylon Tyson and Craig Porter Jr. should be strong options.

Forwards:

GG Jackson, Memphis Grizzlies

Jackson has been the focal point of the Grizzlies’ offense since moving into the starting unit in early February, and that will continue this weekend. Since becoming a full-time starter on Feb. 4, Jackson has averaged 17.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 blocks and 2.2 triples per game. As mentioned previously with Javon Small, Jackson will get to take on two struggling defenses this weekend.

Saddiq Bey, New Orleans Pelicans

Coming off scoring a season-high 42 points against the Jazz on Thursday, Bey should absolutely be starting in lineups everywhere for Saturday’s rematch. While he likely won’t repeat that type of scoring performance, he proved what he can do against this team. A Sunday matchup with the Clippers won’t be an easy one, but he’ll get a second opportunity, which is a nice bonus. Still, he’d be worth starting even if it was just one game against Utah.

Gui Santos, Golden State Warriors

Though the Warriors only have one game against the Lakers this weekend, Santos has been too good to pass up. Los Angeles hasn’t been great defensively recently, and Santos has been on fire over the past month, averaging 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.9 triples per game. As long as Stephen Curry (knee) remains out, Santos should be streamed confidently.

Centers:

Neemias Queta, Boston Celtics

The big man didn’t take the production hit that many were expecting when Boston traded for Nikola Vucevic, and he should stay hot this weekend. Matchups with two mid-tier rebounding teams in the Nets and 76ers should allow Queta to dominate the glass. Plus, Brooklyn has struggled mightily on defense as of late, with Philadelphia ranking in the middle of the pack.

Daniel Gafford, Dallas Mavericks

Dallas takes on the Grizzlies and Thunder this weekend. OKC has been a subpar rebounding team all year, but Memphis has been one of the worst rebounding teams in the league in February. Marvin Bagley (neck) is out for Friday’s game, which should mean extra minutes for Gafford to dominate the paint.

Kyle Filipowski, Utah Jazz

With Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jusuf Nurkic all sidelined, it’s finally time for Filipowski to shine. He should be considered a must-roster player for the rest of the season, and he has an excellent opportunity this weekend with Saturday’s rematch against the Pelicans. He has averaged 15.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 1.3 triples per game over his last four games as a starter and should remain productive against New Orleans, who has been one of the worst rebounding teams in the league in Februrary.