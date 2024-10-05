 Skip navigation
Portland center Robert Williams out at least two weeks with hamstring strain

  
Published October 5, 2024 11:39 AM
2024-25 Portland Trail Blazers Media Day

PORTLAND, OR - SEPTEMBER 30: (EDITORS NOTE: This image was captured using a slow shutter speed) Robert Williams III #35 of the Portland Trail Blazers Blazers poses for a portrait during NBA media day on September 30, 2024 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Robert Williams is an elite defensive center when he can stay healthy and on the court. The second part of that previous sentence became an issue again this week with the Trail Blazers announcing Williams has a grade 1 hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, just before the season starts.

This is a significant setback for Williams, who is fighting with rookie Donovan Clingan for minutes at center behind Deandre Ayton. Fan favorite Duop Reath is also in the mix for minutes.

Williams, who came to Portland in the Jrue Holiday trade with Boston, played just six games for Portland last season after undergoing early season knee surgery. However, he was reportedly back from that and had been playing full-contact 5-on-5 scrimmages in Trail Blazers training camp. Williams played 35 games in his final season in Boston.

When healthier for the 2021-22 season, in which Williams played 61 games for Boston, he made the All-Defensive Team. If he can get healthy and get back to that level, there will be minutes for him in Portland.

