Portland center Robert Williams out at least two weeks with hamstring strain

Robert Williams is an elite defensive center when he can stay healthy and on the court. The second part of that previous sentence became an issue again this week with the Trail Blazers announcing Williams has a grade 1 hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, just before the season starts.

He is expected to miss two weeks, and his status will be updated as appropriate. — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 4, 2024

This is a significant setback for Williams, who is fighting with rookie Donovan Clingan for minutes at center behind Deandre Ayton. Fan favorite Duop Reath is also in the mix for minutes.

Williams, who came to Portland in the Jrue Holiday trade with Boston, played just six games for Portland last season after undergoing early season knee surgery. However, he was reportedly back from that and had been playing full-contact 5-on-5 scrimmages in Trail Blazers training camp. Williams played 35 games in his final season in Boston.

When healthier for the 2021-22 season, in which Williams played 61 games for Boston, he made the All-Defensive Team. If he can get healthy and get back to that level, there will be minutes for him in Portland.

