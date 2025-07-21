Sharpshooter Doug McDermott reportedly returning to Kings on one-year contract

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Italy v Belgium - Women's Eurobasket Semi-Finals
Report: Emma Meesseman will join the Liberty in her return to the WNBA
Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 4
Venus Williams and Amanda Anisimova are among the players added to the U.S. Open mixed doubles list
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Bubba Wallace holds final playoff spot with 5 races left in NASCAR Cup regular season

Top Clips

nbc_roto_alecbohm_250721.jpg
Phillies’ Alex Bohm out with fractured left rib
nbc_roto_elijaharroyo_250721.jpg
Will Seahawks’ Elijah Arroyo replace DK Metcalf?
nbc_roto_jaydonblue_250721.jpg
Cowboys reportedly unhappy with Blue’s work habits

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Italy v Belgium - Women's Eurobasket Semi-Finals
Report: Emma Meesseman will join the Liberty in her return to the WNBA
Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 4
Venus Williams and Amanda Anisimova are among the players added to the U.S. Open mixed doubles list
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Bubba Wallace holds final playoff spot with 5 races left in NASCAR Cup regular season

Top Clips

nbc_roto_alecbohm_250721.jpg
Phillies’ Alex Bohm out with fractured left rib
nbc_roto_elijaharroyo_250721.jpg
Will Seahawks’ Elijah Arroyo replace DK Metcalf?
nbc_roto_jaydonblue_250721.jpg
Cowboys reportedly unhappy with Blue’s work habits

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Sharpshooter Doug McDermott reportedly returning to Kings on one-year contract

  
Published July 21, 2025 03:56 PM

Doug McDermott is returning to Sacramento next season on a one-year, veteran minimum contract, a move his agent has confirmed to Shams Charania of ESPN, and which has since been confirmed by other sources.

The contract is for $3.6 million, and with it the Kings remain over the salary cap but below the luxury tax line and have filled their 15 roster spots (it is not yet known if McDermott’s contract is fully guaranteed).

McDermott, a former lottery pick, enters his 12th NBA season. He played a limited role for the Kings last season, getting into just 42 games and averaging just more than eight minutes in those games, while averaging 3.5 points a night. His value comes as a shooter, as he hit 43.6% of his 3-pointers last season.

McDermott, a 6'6" wing, will again be deep on a Kings depth chart that includes Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, just-drafted Nique Clifford, Keon Ellis, and Isaac Jones. We will see how coach Doug Christie juggles that depth, and how many of those players remain with Sacramento past the trade deadline.

Mentions
Doug McDermott.png Doug McDermott