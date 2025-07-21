Sharpshooter Doug McDermott reportedly returning to Kings on one-year contract

Doug McDermott is returning to Sacramento next season on a one-year, veteran minimum contract, a move his agent has confirmed to Shams Charania of ESPN, and which has since been confirmed by other sources.

The contract is for $3.6 million, and with it the Kings remain over the salary cap but below the luxury tax line and have filled their 15 roster spots (it is not yet known if McDermott’s contract is fully guaranteed).

McDermott, a former lottery pick, enters his 12th NBA season. He played a limited role for the Kings last season, getting into just 42 games and averaging just more than eight minutes in those games, while averaging 3.5 points a night. His value comes as a shooter, as he hit 43.6% of his 3-pointers last season.

McDermott, a 6'6" wing, will again be deep on a Kings depth chart that includes Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, just-drafted Nique Clifford, Keon Ellis, and Isaac Jones. We will see how coach Doug Christie juggles that depth, and how many of those players remain with Sacramento past the trade deadline.