Hornets to retire No. 30 jersey of long-time franchise player, broadcaster Dell Curry

Dell Curry is more than just a father and the guy who likes to golf with his sons Stephen and Seth — he’s an NBA legend in his own right.

Which is why the Hornets announced that on March 19, they will retire Curry’s No. 30 jersey. Curry spent 10 seasons as a player with the Charlotte Hornets, won Sixth Man of the Year with the team, and has now spent the last 17 years as the team’s color commentator.

On March 19th, No. 30 will be raised to the rafters.



Dell Curry’s lasting legacy as a player, broadcaster, and ambassador for more than 25 years with our organization will forever be honored and celebrated.



“When I first came to Charlotte in 1988, the city embraced my family and me in a way I never expected,” Curry said in a statement. “I was blessed to join an organization that believed in me, play alongside teammates who would become life-long friends and compete in front of the most passionate fans in the NBA. I’m proud to continue being part of the Hornets organization and this community today. Having my jersey retired is an honor I never imagined, and I’m forever grateful to Rick and Gabe as well as the entire organization. Charlotte shaped so many meaningful moments in my life, and I’m humbled by this recognition.”

This is part of an effort by Hornets Co-Chairmen/owners Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin to grow the connection between the team and community, and as part of that the franchise’s history.

Dell Curry is a big part of that history. A 3-point sharpshooter, Curry was a key part of some of the best Hornets teams including three 50-plus win campaigns and four playoff appearances. Curry remains the team’s all-time leader in games played (701), and is second in points (9,839), field goals made (3,951) and 3-point field goals (929).

For a younger generation of Hornets fans, he has always been the color analyst on the broadcasts.

The jersey retirement will happen during a halftime ceremony on March 19, when Charlotte hosts Orlando.

