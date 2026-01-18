 Skip navigation
Joyce Edwards, No. 2 South Carolina cruise to 90-48 victory in road game at Coppin State

  
Published January 18, 2026 02:59 PM

BALTIMORE — Joyce Edwards had 26 points and five steals, and No. 2 South Carolina beat Coppin State 90-48 on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (19-1) made the trip to Baltimore after the Eagles (4-16) played at South Carolina last season. As expected, there was a good crowd at 4,100-seat PEC Arena, although many of the them were wearing garnet in support of the Gamecocks.

Coppin State was down just 22-14 after one quarter, but South Carolina outscored the Eagles 22-5 in the second and it was never close after that.

Tessa Johnson scored 17 points for the Gamecocks, shooting 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Ta’Niya Latson had 15 points, five assists and six steals.

Khila Morris led Coppin State with 20 points.

South Carolina improved to 28-0 against HBCU teams under coach Dawn Staley. It was the fourth time in that span the Gamecocks faced one on the road.

Coppin State has welcomed its share of big-name teams into its arena in recent years, including Maryland in 2021. LSU came in 2023 in what was basically a homecoming for Angel Reese.

The Eagles held their own against the taller Gamecocks on the boards, but South Carolina outscored Coppin State 40-18 in the paint. Thirteen of the Eagles’ 30 turnovers came in the second quarter.

South Carolina used 10 players, and all of them played more than 10 minutes.

Up next

South Carolina: At Oklahoma on Thursday night.

Coppin State: Hosts Howard on Thursday night.