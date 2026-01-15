How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks: TV/live stream info, preview for MLK Day Peacock Exclusive

Head to NBC and Peacock this Martin Luther King Jr. Day for a special NBA quadruple header. The excitement tips off at 1:00 PM ET when the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks exclusively on Peacock.

Coverage continues at 2:30 PM on NBC and Peacock when the Oklahoma City Thunder go head-to-head with the Cleveland Cavaliers. At 5 PM, the Dallas Mavericks head to the “World’s Most Famous Arena” to face the New York Knicks. Finally, at 8:00 PM, the Boston Celtics take on the Detroit Pistons.

See below for the full 2026 MLK Day NBA schedule on NBC and Peacock. Follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the 2025-2026 season.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

Monday’s game marks the first of three meetings between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks this season. It is also the fifth meeting between the two teams on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Hawks have won three of the last four matchups.

Atlanta has hosted an MLK Day game in every season since 1994, with the exceptions of 1998, 2017, and 2025, and has the best win percentage of any team on MLK Day.

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Porter Jr., and Ryan Rollins have led the Bucks in scoring this season, but the team has struggled to find consistency. Milwaukee has yet to record three consecutive wins this season.

RELATED: Bucks fans boo team during blowout loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo boos them back

Fifth-year wing Jalen Johnson has continued to lead in Atlanta after the Hawks traded veteran four-time All-Star Trae Young to the Wizards on January 9. Johnson leads the team in scoring, rebounding, assists, and more.

RELATED: Winners, Losers from the Trae Young trade to Washington

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks:

When: Monday, January 19

Monday, January 19 Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

2026 MLK Day NBA Schedule (NBC and Peacock):

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.