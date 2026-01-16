 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Grace VanSlooten scores 22 and No. 15 Michigan State women top No. 24 Nebraska 73-71
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Reyna Scott scores 20 points to lead No. 9 Louisville past No. 23 Notre Dame 79-66
NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Oregon vs Indiana
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Jets pick as QB Dante Moore returns to Oregon, Fernando Mendoza No. 1 to Raiders

Watch Klay Thompson move past Damian Lillard into fourth on all-time 3-pointers list

  
Published January 15, 2026 10:34 PM

Klay Thompson will someday enter the Hall of Fame as one of the greatest 3-point shooters the game has ever seen.

On Thursday night, with a first-quarter 3, Klay Thompson moved past Damian Lillard to fourth on the all-time 3-point made list.

Thompson trails Stephen Curry, James Harden and Ray Allen on the all-time list.

Thompson kept piling up 3s on Thursday night, going 6-of-13 from beyond the arc as the Mavericks blew out the Jazz, who as a team had just one more 3-pointer than Thompson.

Mentions
DAL_Thompson_Klay.jpg Klay Thompson