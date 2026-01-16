Watch Klay Thompson move past Damian Lillard into fourth on all-time 3-pointers list

Klay Thompson will someday enter the Hall of Fame as one of the greatest 3-point shooters the game has ever seen.

On Thursday night, with a first-quarter 3, Klay Thompson moved past Damian Lillard to fourth on the all-time 3-point made list.

"Doing it the only way Klay knows how... perfect form."



Thompson trails Stephen Curry, James Harden and Ray Allen on the all-time list.

Thompson kept piling up 3s on Thursday night, going 6-of-13 from beyond the arc as the Mavericks blew out the Jazz, who as a team had just one more 3-pointer than Thompson.