Mitchell Robinson officially questionable for Game 1 following hand surgery

SAN ANTONIO — Knicks center Mitchell Robinson went through at least part of the Knicks practice with the team on the eve of the NBA Finals, but he is officially listed as questionable heading into Game 1.

“He did individual stuff yesterday,” Knicks coach Mike Brown said before brushing off questions about his availability, saying he had not spoken to the team doctors.

Robinson wants to play and is pushing to get back. He was out on the court with a wrap on his right hand Tuesday, going through the casual shoot-around part of Knicks practice that was open to the media. Whether he was a full participant in practice is not something the Knicks were talking about.

Robinson had surgery within the last week to repair what was originally described as a “pinky finger” injury, but later reports described this as a fifth metacarpal fracture, which is the bone that connects the little finger to the wrist. That is more of a hand fracture than a finger fracture.

ANOTHER Mitchell Robinson Injury Update: The injury is now believed to be a 5th metacarpal fx, meaning it's more of a hand injury than a finger one. Recovery is often measured in weeks following surgery (AVG = 52 days) but it still sounds like Mitchell is going to push to play. — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) May 30, 2026

This injury happened at home, not during Game 4 last round against the Cavaliers or at the Knicks practice facility, something Brown had suggested and Shams Charania of ESPN confirmed (it is still not clear exactly what did cause it). Robinson also has posted on social media about facing some challenges in his personal life right now, but did not elaborate on that.

Because it’s a hand injury, it can be wrapped and padded a little more, with a brace he will have to wear, but that is not ideal for catching a pass, pulling down a contested rebound, or controlling the ball.

New York needs Robinson to do those things and help defend Victor Wembanyama in the NBA Finals. In the Knicks’ NBA Cup Finals win against the Spurs, Robinson had 10 offensive rebounds and was a force on both ends — he was a key part of the Knicks’ comeback win.