New York Knicks NBA Finals history: When did the Knicks last win a championship?

After a 27-year drought, the New York Knicks are back in the NBA Finals and against a familiar opponent — the San Antonio Spurs.

In their last trip to the championship series, the Knicks lost in five games to the Spurs, who began their run of five titles in 15 years.

Postseason success has been a more agonizing story for the Knicks, who made the playoffs only seven times in the 22 seasons following their 1999 Finals defeat.

They have since made the postseason in four consecutive years. They made the Eastern Conference Finals the past two seasons, breaking through to the title round this year with a sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With the NBA Finals beginning Wednesday, June 3, here’s a look at the Spurs’ championship history:

When was the last time the Knicks won a championship?

In 1973, the Knicks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 4-1 in a series that featured Hall of Famers Jerry Lucas, Willis Reed, Bill Bradley, Dave DeBusschere, Walt Frazier, Earl Monroe, Phil Jackson, Dick Barnett, Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West and

Gail Goodrich.

After the Lakers won 115-112 in Game 1, the Knicks captured the championship with four consecutive victories, closing out the series with a 102-93 road victory in Inglewood, California (the last NBA game played by legendary Wilt Chamberlain).

How many championships do the Knicks have?

Two titles for a franchise that began playing with the 1946-47 season (in the Basketball Association of America; joining the NBA when it was formed in 1949).

1970 : 4-3 over the Los Angeles Lakers; MVP : Willis Reed

: 4-3 over the Los Angeles Lakers; : Willis Reed 1973: 4-1 over the Los Angeles Lakers; MVP: Willis Reed

When was the last time the Knicks were in the NBA Finals?

The most recent appearance was in 1999, a 4-1 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

New York Knicks NBA Finals history

This will mark the Knicks’ ninth trip to the NBA Finals. The Knicks’ six championship round appearances that ended without a title:

1999 : Lost 4-1 to the San Antonio Spurs; MVP : Tim Duncan

: Lost 4-1 to the San Antonio Spurs; : Tim Duncan 1994: Lost 4-3 to the Houston Rockets; MVP : Hakeem Olajuwon

Lost 4-3 to the Houston Rockets; : Hakeem Olajuwon 1972 : Lost 4-1 to the Los Angeles Lakers; MVP : Wilt Chamberlain

: Lost 4-1 to the Los Angeles Lakers; : Wilt Chamberlain 1953 : Lost 4-1 to the Minneapolis Lakers

: Lost 4-1 to the Minneapolis Lakers 1952 : Lost 4-3 to the Minneapolis Lakers

: Lost 4-3 to the Minneapolis Lakers 1951: Lost 4-3 to the Rochester Royals

1999 NBA Finals: Knicks vs Spurs

In their first NBA Finals meeting 27 years ago, the Spurs won the championship in five games over the Knicks.

San Antonio, which had an NBA-best 37-13 record in a 50-game regular season shortened by a lockout, entered as the favorite over New York, which barely made the playoffs as the East’s eighth seed with a 27-23 record.

San Antonio marched to the NBA Finals with an 11-1 record, defeating Minnesota 3-1, the Los Angeles Lakers 4-0 and the Portland Trail Blazers 4-0.

Brunson combines IQ and footwork to be potent Jim Jackson joins the Dan Patrick show to discuss the NBA Finals with Jalen Brunson leading the New York Knicks as they face the San Antonio Spurs.

New York had a tougher road, escaping with a 3-2 first-round win over Miami on a clutch jumper by Allan Houston, and then advancing past Atlanta 4-0 and Indiana 4-2.

The Spurs opened the NBA Finals with consecutive double-digit victories at the Alamodome. The Knicks won 89-91 in Game 3 at Madison Square Garden.

The Spurs closed it out with two wins in a row. Duncan scored 31 points in a 78-77 clinching victory in Game 5.

Knicks vs Spurs head-to-head history, record

The Knicks are 2-1 against the Spurs this season, including a 124-113 victory to win the NBA Cup on Dec. 16 in Las Vegas.

San Antonio won 134-132 at home on Dec. 31 behind 36 points by Julian Champagnie. In Madison Square Garden on March 1, New York won 114-89 with 25 points from Mikal Bridges and 24 from Jalen Brunson (snapping an 11-game winning streak for the Spurs).

In regular-season meetings, there have been 107 games between the Knicks and Spurs, who lead the series 60-47.