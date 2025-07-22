Rockets add defensive wing Josh Okogie on one-year deal

The Houston Rockets have built a contender from the defensive end of the floor out, and this signing fits right in that mold — Houston is deep with quality defensive wings.

The Rockets have agreed to terms with veteran wing Josh Okogie on a one-year, $3.1 million veteran minimum contract, as first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN, then essentially confirmed by Okogie himself.

Okogie, 27 and a seven-year NBA veteran, is a plus defender on the wing, and that has always been the calling card for the former Georgia Tech standout However, his offensive limitations — he’s a career 29.9% shooter from 3, although that has looked better for stretches of late, like last season in Phoenix — have kept him in smaller roles Last season he started with the Suns but was traded to Charlotte at the deadline as part of the Nick Richards deal Charlotte looked for a trade for Okogie, he had a $7.7 million team option for this season, but couldn’t find one, so he was waived That made him a free agent and the Rockets swooped in.

The Rockets have Amen Thompson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Tari Eason, and now Okogie as wing defenders — that might be the most Ime Udoka group of wings in the league. With the Rockets, Okogie will get minutes this season and open looks on offense, giving himself a real chance to boost his stock.

Okogie brings the Rockets to 14 players with guaranteed contracts, but the team is hard-capped at the first apron of the luxury tax and will not be able to sign a 15th player until well into the season, when a pro-rated contract amount will drop below the money they have available.