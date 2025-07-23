Wrapping up NBA Summer League: Hornets win title, Utah’s Kyle Filipowski named MVP

The 2025 Las Vegas Summer League is in the books. Let’s put a bow on it with some end-of-the-summer notes. If you want to know who stood out to us, check out our review of the top players of Summer League, including Cooper Flag and Yang Hansen.

Hornets take Summer League crown

Only one team went undefeated in Las Vegas — and they won their games by an average of 14.2 points.

Behind No. 4 pick Kon Knueppel, the Charlotte Hornets won the NBA Summer League crown, knocking off the Sacramento Kings in the championship game. Knueppel was named Summer League Championship Game MVP.

NO. 4 PICK KON KNUEPPEL LEADS THE @hornets TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP IN VEGAS 🏆



🐝 21 PTS

🐝 5 REB

🐝 4 3PM#NBA2KSummerLeague pic.twitter.com/MaIfk73GF9 — NBA (@NBA) July 21, 2025

Another standout in the title game was Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who was a defensive force throughout Summer League but added 15 points in the championship game. The Hornets having two rookies with strong showings in Summer League is a good sign for a developing team.

Sacramento was in the title game thanks in part to strong play from rookie Nique Clifford in Vegas, but in the big game it was Isaac Jones putting on a show with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

What does winning the Summer League portend for Charlotte’s future? Probably nothing. On the positive side, the Lakers won Summer League in 2017 behind Kyle Kuzma and went on to win a title in 2020. Additionally, the Grizzlies won in 2019 and the Cavaliers in 2023, and both of those turned out to be quality teams. However, around those wins, the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, and Miami Heat have also won Summer League, but haven’t gone on to strike fear in the hearts of the league.

Kyle Filipowski named Summer League MVP

We listed Utah’s Kyle Filipowski in the “too good for Summer League” category for a reason.

The Utah big man who came on at the end of last season played three games in Vegas and took home the Summer League MVP averaging 29.3 points a game on 56.1% shooting, including 39.1% from beyond the arc, and he grabbed 7.7 rebounds a game.

Kyle Filipowski of the Utah Jazz is the #NBA2KSummerLeague MVP!



🔥 29.3 PPG

🔥 7.7 RPG

🔥 56.1 FG%

🔥 39.1 3P% pic.twitter.com/7wmB6r6RxC — NBA (@NBA) July 22, 2025

He is going to get a lot more run for the Jazz next season.

Duke had a good summer

The Blue Devils love Las Vegas.

The No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and the biggest draw in Las Vegas? Cooper Flagg. Summer League MVP? Kyle Filipowski. The 2025 NBA Summer League championship game MVP? Kon Knueppel.

And the Blue Devils are stacked with elite talent next season as well, starting with Cameron Boozer.

All Summer League Teams

Utah’s Filipowski and Sacramento’s Clifford headline the All Summer League teams.

The #NBA2KSummerLeague First Team!



Nique Clifford

Kyle Filipowski

David Jones Garcia

Jordan Miller

Terrence Shannon Jr. pic.twitter.com/Ub3T59B8gO — NBA (@NBA) July 22, 2025