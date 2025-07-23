 Skip navigation
Bueckers reaches double figures for 19th straight game as Wings beat short-handed Storm 87-63

  
Published July 23, 2025 12:48 AM

SEATTLE — Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 points including four 3-pointers, Paige Bueckers had 14 points for her 19th straight double-digit game to begin her career, and the Dallas Wings beat the short-handed Seattle Storm 87-63 on Tuesday night.

Bueckers also had six assists to tie Caitlin Clark’s WNBA record for the fastest player to reach 300 points and 100 assists.

Skylar Diggins, Seattle’s leader with 17.5 points and 5.8 assists per game, did not play due to personal reasons.

Dallas trailed 36-26 with 1:33 left in the second quarter before scoring the final eight points of the half, capped by Ogunbowale’s 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds left. The Wings also started the third on a 9-0 run for a 43-36 lead following the 17-0 run around the halftime break.

Li Yueru, the former Seattle center, made a 3-pointer from the corner to extend Dallas’ lead to 77-58 with 4:46 left. The Wings outscored the Storm 53-27 in the second half.

Luisa Geiselsoder added 13 points and Yueru had eight points and 10 rebounds for Dallas (7-17), which snapped a four-game losing streak. Ogunbowale made her first four 3-point attempts.

Seattle (14-10) was led by Nneka Ogwumike’s 22 points. Gabby Williams had 14 points, six rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Ezi Magbegor had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Seattle’s reserves were outscored for the 10th straight game.