Knicks bring back Patrick Ewing as official ‘Basketball Ambassador’

Patrick Ewing is back with the Knicks. Where he belongs.

Not as a player — New York could use some depth at center, but not THAT badly — but in the newly created role of basketball ambassador, where he will work with both basketball and business operations.

“As I said the day my number 33 jersey lifted into the rafters at MSG, I will always be a Knick and I will always be a New Yorker,” Ewing said in a statement announcing the hiring. “I can’t wait to get started in this new position and to officially be back with the organization that I love so much. The Garden has always been my home and I’m looking forward to working with Leon Rose, Coach Thibodeau, the team and everyone else that makes this place so special.”

Ewing will work with Thibodeau and the team’s front office, according to ESPN.

Ewing, the No. 1 pick in the 1985 NBA Draft, spent 15 seasons with the Knicks on his way to a Hall of Fame career that included being named All-NBA seven times, All-Defense three times (and that feels low), and an All-Star 11 Times. He also picked up two Olympic gold medals, the second of those as part of the 1992 Dream Team. Ewing also led the Knicks to the 1994 NBA Finals, where the team fell in seven games to Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets.

The Knicks have not returned to that stage since, but they believe this year’s team has a chance. Having Ewing around for that just makes sense.

“The New York Knicks and Patrick Ewing are synonymous with one another, and we are humbled and excited to bring Patrick back home,” said Knicks president Leon Rose. “A monumental figure in New York basketball lore, Patrick brings a wealth of knowledge from his time both on and off the court that is unmatched. We are ecstatic that Patrick will once again be back in the blue and orange.”

After his playing career Ewing spent 14 seasons as an NBA assistant coach before taking the job as head coach of his alma mater, Georgetown. After a couple of rough seasons, the university fired him in 2023.

Now, he is back with the Knicks. Where he belongs.

