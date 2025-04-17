Kevin Durant to Houston Rockets? Both sides reportedly have ‘level of mutual interest’

Houston general manager Rafael Stone has been clear: He wants to play this season out with the Rockets’ young core and then assess whether any moves need to be made. “We like where we’re at. We want to continue to develop our guys, full stop... We definitely want this group to be as good as it can be this year, and then we’ll evaluate things at the end of the year.”

The question most observers have with Houston is, who is its go-to scorer in the clutch? If the Rockets come out of their first-round series with the Warriors asking the same question, the answer might be Kevin Durant. There have been rumors of Houston’s interest in the future Hall of Famer, and that interest is mutual, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported.

“If you lose early ... could [the Rockets] look at a guy like Kevin Durant? ... Monitor them.”

If Durant is looking for a place where his presence lifts the team to contention, Houston may be the answer. From Phoenix’s perspective, the Rockets have the combination of picks and young players to help the Suns restock their roster as they rebuild around Devin Booker.

Other teams will be interested. The Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, and San Antonio Spurs have been rumored. Yet, looking at that group, the Rockets make the most sense for the Suns because of the package they could return. Does it make the most sense for Houston?

Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks a night across 62 games this season — he remains one of the most efficient shooters in the league, a guy who can just go get a bucket. That comes at a price. Durant, who will turn 37 before next season, will make $54.7 million next season, and he is eligible for a two-year, $122 million extension.

It would be shocking if Durant is back with the Suns next season. Houston might be the destination that makes the most sense to Phoenix, but the Rockets are going to let the postseason play out, then make a call. If the Rockets beat the Warriors in the first round, do they feel the same way about adding Durant?

It’s going to be an interesting summer in Phoenix.