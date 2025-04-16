Joe Dumars officially hired to head New Orleans basketball operations; does he trade Zion Williamson?

It’s now official: Joe Dumars will take over as the Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations for the New Orleans Pelicans.

This was expected, it had been reported that Dumars would take over for David Griffin, who was fired after the season ended.

“Joe’s achievements as a renowned Hall of Fame player, NBA champion and front office executive are indisputable,” Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson said in a statement. “I have a great deal of respect for what Joe has already accomplished as a player and executive, but more importantly I admire his character and leadership. His vast experience and relationships throughout the NBA, along with his strong leadership qualities, will have a tremendous impact on our organization and our goal of winning an NBA championship.

Dumars walks in the door facing big questions, starting with whether the franchise should continue to build around Zion Williamson. From his introductory statement, it sounds like he may have already made that decision.

“As a Louisiana native, this is truly a full circle moment. I grew up as a Saints fan and the first AAU basketball team I played on at 16 years old was based in New Orleans, so this opportunity is very special to me on a personal level...” Dumars said.

“There is a lot of talent on this roster. My vision is to build a disciplined team that is built on toughness, smart decision-making and a no-excuses mindset. I am proud to have grown up in Louisiana and know how passionate, resilient and tough we are as a community. Our fans deserve a team that represents that spirit, and those characteristics will be the foundation of our team’s culture.”

There has been buzz in league circles that Dumars has been given orders to retain coach Willie Green and trade Zion. Dumars was reportedly going to have “very candid conversations” with Zion, ESPN’s Shams Charania on NBA Today (via Real GM). “They’re going to have to have a sitdown eventually.”

There would be teams willing to step up and take a swing on Zion’s potential. Zion averaged 24.6 points a game on 56.7% shooting with 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists a night this past season, the question is always how many nights he would be healthy to give a team that production. Zion only played 30 games this season and has played more than 65 games just once in his career.

Still, teams will be willing to take a chance, and it sounds like Dumars will test those trade waters.

