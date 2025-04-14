New Orleans Pelicans fire David Griffin, their head of basketball operations

This was expected. Over the weekend, Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported that people around the league are “undeniably bracing” for sweeping changes in New Orleans.

They have: The Pelicans have parted ways with Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin, the team announced Monday, following an injury-riddled 21-61 season that saw New Orleans miss even the play-in.

“After considerable thought and evaluation, I have decided to relieve David Griffin of his duties as executive vice president of basketball operations,” Pelicans owner/governor Gayle Benson said in a statement. “This was a difficult decision, but one that I feel is necessary at this time to bring a fresh approach to our front office and build a culture that will deliver sustainable success, on and off the court. I am committed to hiring the right person to lead our basketball operations department and deliver an NBA Championship to our city. That is what our fans deserve. I am truly appreciative of David for his leadership and many contributions to the Pelicans organization and the New Orleans community over the last six years. We wish David and his wife, Meredith, and their family all the best moving forward.”

The new executive will decide Willie Green’s future as the team’s head coach. Generally, that’s a bad sign for a coach, new GMs tend to want to hire their own guys, although Benson reportedly is a Green fan.

In the six years Griffin was on the job, the Pelicans made the playoffs twice and won two games total in those series.

While the chronic injuries to Zion Williamson and others — this season Dejounte Murray (torn Achilles), Trey Murphy III (torn laburm), Herb Jones (torn labrum) and CJ McCollum all missed considerable time with injuries — was part of the problem this season, it was player evaluation and usage that had become a bigger source of frustration. Dyson Daniels spent two seasons scrapping for minutes in New Orleans, losing out on run that went to Jones, Murphy, Jose Alvarado and others, but he was traded to Atlanta this season, given a real opportunity with the Hawks playing 11 more minutes a night, and has had a breakout season where he is the frontrunner for Most Improved Player and is in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year (and, at least will make First Team All-Defense). Daniels became the symbol for missed opportunities.

Whoever is hired as a new head of basketball operations takes over a team at a crossroads: Do they test the trade market for Zion Williamson, or bring him back? Zion has three years and $126.5 million remaining on his contract, and he looked like an All-NBA player (24.6 points a game on 56.7% shooting with 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists a night) when healthy, but he only played 30 games.

It’s decision time for the Pelicans, and there will be someone new making the decisions.

