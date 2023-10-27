Skip navigation
League
NBA
Date
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans
Herbert Jones
Herbert
Jones
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
New Orleans Pelicans season preview — now or never
Everything in New Orleans starts with Zion Williamson’s health
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Herbert Jones
NOP
Small Forward
#5
Herb Jones (neck) starts, plays 24 MIN vs. Magic
Herbert Jones
NOP
Small Forward
#5
Pels: Jones questionable to return, Marshall out
Herbert Jones
NOP
Small Forward
#5
Herb Jones knocks down two triples vs. Magic
Herbert Jones
NOP
Small Forward
#5
Pels starting McCollum, Jones, Ingram, Zion, JV
Trey Murphy III
NOP
Small Forward
#25
Trey Murphy to be back in November or December
Watch Zion put Jaren Jackson Jr. in poster with monster dunk
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Pelicans’ Williamson could be a fantasy bargain
Williamson remains a high-risk, high-reward pick
