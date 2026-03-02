 Skip navigation
Zion Williamson’s career-long 35 straight games played streak ended Sunday due to ankle issue

  
Published March 2, 2026 12:00 PM

The reaction of most fans to the news that Zion Williamson was out Sunday night vs. the Clippers after tweaking his ankle was to shrug — “of course he’s out, he’s always injured and out.”

Except that was not the case: Williamson had played in a career-high 35 consecutive games before missing Sunday, having been in the lineup every game since Dec. 14. And he was out with a legitimate issue, he had rolled his ankle in the second quarter against Utah the night before and had to come out of that game.

Zion has played in 45 games this season, missing 17 (hamstring and hip issues), and he remains an electric player to watch, averaging 21.5 points and 5.8 assists per game. Last season, he played in just 30 games, but the season before that he suited up for 70.

There has been a lot of speculation that the Pelicans might look to trade Zion this offseason. However, the market for him would be limited — kind of like the ones for Trae Young and Anthony Davis — because of his injury history and the fact that he is owed two more years and $87 million in salary.

