Charlotte reportedly not interested in trading for Chris Paul, bringing him home to North Carolina

  
Published December 12, 2025 01:39 PM

Wherever Chris Paul plays out the rest of his Hall of Fame career, it will not be back in his native North Carolina, according to a report.

The Charlotte Hornets are not in the market to trade for Paul, reports NBA insider Marc Stein in his Substack.

“A source with knowledge of the Hornets’ thinking said this week that they are not expected to pursue the 40-year-old, but Paul is said to be open-minded about destinations now to go somewhere he can assemble a final chapter with a far happier ending than his second stint as a Clipper featured.”
Paul is eligible to be traded on Monday, Dec. 15 and reportedly his agent is working with the Clippers to find him a new team. However, league sources told NBC Sports that even teams with some interest in bringing Paul in as a backup would rather wait until the Clippers release him and then sign him as a free agent.

In his 21st NBA season, Paul played a limited role off the bench for the Clippers, which is part of the challenge with his voice in the locker room.

Expect a lot more CP3 trade rumors in the coming weeks, although he may ultimately just find a new home as a free agent.

