2024-25 Fantasy Basketball: Hacking the Default Rankings

The 2024-25 NBA season tips off on October 22 with a double-header between the Lakers-Timberwolves and Knicks-Celtics. With opening night just three weeks away, fantasy basketball season is officially upon us, meaning multiple platforms have released rankings. Maybe you already have a preferred platform, you’re playing on multiple platforms, or you’re still undecided. In any case, comparing rankings from multiple platforms is a helpful exercise in determining potential busts and value picks.

We’ll be trying to “hack the consensus ranks” by comparing fantasy basketball rankings from ESPN , Yahoo , and Fantrax to our own rankings here at Rotoworld.

C Domantis Sabonis (Sacramento Kings)

Ours: 26

ESPN: 9

Yahoo: 17

Fantrax: 10

Sabonis led the NBA in triple-doubles and double-doubles last season, besting Nikola Jokic in the former and setting the NBA record for most consecutive instances of the latter. He led the league in rebounds per game and finished seventh in assists per game. Sabonis finished the campaign with averages of 19.4 points, 13.7 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.6 blocks, and 0.4 triples while shooting 59.4% from the floor and 70.4% from the charity stripe. The big man is a tremendous asset as a scorer, rebounder, and facilitator, but he gets a ding in overall value due to his lackluster defensive contributions. He finished 30th in per-game fantasy value last season, and we’re projecting a slightly better finish for the 2024-25 campaign. Fantrax and ESPN have him down for a top-10 finish, and Yahoo is bullish on him inside the top 20. We’ll fade him inside the top 10, where he’ll have a tough time living up to that expensive draft capital.

SF/PF Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)

Ours: 55

ESPN: 26

Yahoo: 37

Fantrax: 46

The Rotoworld team is optimistic about Banchero’s Year 3 production. We’ve got him pegged for a fifth-round finish, but that’s not high enough for the other sites we’re comparing. Yahoo and Fantrax aren’t too far off our Rotoworld ranking, but ESPN ranks Banchero just outside the top 24.

PF/C Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City)

Ours: 14

ESPN: 46

Yahoo: 22

Fantrax: 75

My goodness, these rankings are all over the place! Holmgren’s incredible rookie campaign would have earned him Rookie of the Year honors had he not been competing with the extraterrestrial Victor Wembanyama. Holmgren was a fantasy first-rounder for large stretches of the season and finished as fantasy’s 20th-ranked player. The Gonzaga product averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals, 2.3 blocks and 1.6 triples. He shot 53% from the floor and 79.3% from the charity stripe. The Rotoworld crew is projecting a small step forward, while Yahoo expects a similar 2024-25. Fantrax has him ranked way down at 75, offering managers the chance to snag him at a massive discount. The same is true at ESPN, though the discount is less desirable.

PG/SG Coby White (Chicago Bulls)

Ours: 112

ESPN: 56

Yahoo: 81

Fantrax: 67

White finally broke out in Year 5, taking on a career-high 36.5 minutes and posting career-best averages across the board of 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.2 blocks, and 2.6 triples while shooting 44.7% from the floor and 83.8% from the free-throw line. White’s monstrous outburst and increased opportunity were largely aided by the absence of Zach LaVine and a true PG on the roster. LaVine is expected to be back and healthy to start the season, and the Bulls added facilitator Josh Giddey in the offseason in a trade with Oklahoma City for Alex Caruso. The Rotoworld team projects White - who finished 98th in per-game fantasy value - to take a small step back with Giddey and LaVine on the radar, but our three comparison sites are far higher on his outlook. White is a fade at his current ranking on these sites, and fantasy managers can find far better values than him at a potentially exorbitant draft price.

C Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz)

Ours: 85

ESPN: 73

Yahoo: 111

Fantrax: 100

After a strong rookie season that ended with increased minutes, expectations were sky-high for “The Ranger” headed into Year 2. He failed to meet those expectations, but Kessler still finished 84th in per-game fantasy value. Kessler is a clear example of a “post-hype sleeper” who will be overlooked and undervalued in fantasy hoops. Yahoo and Fantrax have him ranked outside the top 100, which feels a bit low, given the elite production he provides as a shot-blocker.

SG/SF Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets)

Ours: 82

ESPN: Not ranked

Yahoo: 66

Fantrax: 59

Miller was electric as a rookie, taking on big minutes out of the gate and producing at a high level. The Alabama product finished the 2023-24 campaign with averages of 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.6 blocks, and 2.5 triples. His shooting percentages left a little to be desired, but Miller’s inefficiency wasn’t surprising for a first-year player. He finished 116th in per-game fantasy value, and we’re projecting an improvement in Year 2. That improvement has him ranked inside the seventh round in our projections, but Yahoo and Fantrax like him at or near the fifth round. ESPN’s current rankings only go to 100, and Miller is not ranked. Based on his current ranking, he’ll be a great value on that platform and a player to fade at Yahoo and Fantrax.

PG/SG Jalen Green (Houston Rockets)

Ours: 120

ESPN: 59

Yahoo: 104

Fantrax: 83

Green is always a polarizing player in fantasy hoops. He is hyper-athletic and will go off for 40 points and several highlight plays in one game, only to disappoint with little on the court in the next. Green’s production has been chiefly empty calories for fantasy managers throughout his career, piling up points and triples with poor shooting percentages and little in the way of peripherals. He finished 146th in per-game fantasy value last season, and our 2024-25 rankings expect him to be a little better than that with relevance in 12-team leagues. Fantrax and ESPN rank him in the top 100, but Yahoo’s ranking is closer to ours. Green is a worthwhile points league guy, but he’s a tough sell in category leagues. We’re fading him hard at his current rankings on these comparative sites.

Other notable comparisons

ESPN

Alperen Sengun: 17; Ours: 34

Stephen Curry: 35; Ours: 17

Grayson Allen: 51; Ours: 96

Jonas Valanciunas: 86; Ours: 108

Josh Hart: 88; Ours: 176

Al Horford: 97; Ours: 159

Fantrax

Immanuel Quickley: 47; Ours 90

Anfernee Simons: 63; Ours: 74

Brandon Ingram: 81; Ours: 60

Tyus Jones 127; Ours: 64

Yahoo

Kristaps Porzingis: 97; Ours: 38

Trey Murphy III: 90; Ours 111

Chris Paul 95; Ours: 158

Deni Avdija: 144; Ours: 76