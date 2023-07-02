Basketball
Season Tools
Brooks signed for four years, $80 million
Miami doesn’t have the assets to trade straight up for Lillard, can are working to get a third team involved.
Here is how the field will be aligned behind Denny Hamlin in Sunday’s inaugural Cup race through the streets of Chicago.
This was expected but is the end of a legendary era in the Pacific Northwest
There were 39 free agents signed, three extended and five trades in the opening night of free agency.
LeBron James was pumping up his, VanVleet’s agent after this record contract
Golden State needs Green to chase banner number five
Latest
Fantasy impact and analysis from a busy first day of signings
After trying to flirt with others, Kyrie Irving re-signs with Mavericks for three years, $126 million
Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić will get time together to see how well this pairing works
Mentions
- Dallas Mavericks
- Kyrie Irving
- + More
This changes the dynamic of Detroit going after Cam Johnson in free agency
James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet and more are right in the middle of the action.
Mentions
The Rockets are reshaping their roster this offseason and Martin may be without a chair when the music stops.
Mentions
- KJ Martin
- Houston Rockets
- + More
What Harden expected from Philadelphia and what they appeared ready to offer were very different numbers.
Mentions
Dan Patrick gauges whether James Harden makes sense on teams like the New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers and more.
The Clippers are the frontrunners, but other teams are trying to get in the mix
Mentions
Sacramento looked around for an upgrade and decided to go with the guy they knew.
Mentions
- Sacramento Kings
- Harrison Barnes
- + More
James Harden has played his final game with the 76ers