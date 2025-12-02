 Skip navigation
How to watch 2025 Toyota U.S. Open swimming

  
Published December 2, 2025 10:00 AM

The Toyota U.S. Open, the last top-level swim meet of 2025, airs live this week on Peacock.

A loaded field in Austin, Texas, features individual Olympic gold medalists Kate Douglass, Simone Manuel, Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke, Summer McIntosh, Leon Marchand and Hubert Kos. Plus world record holders Gretchen Walsh and Regan Smith.

The full entry list is here.

Some of the top matchups based on entries include McIntosh vs. Smith in the 200m butterfly after they went one-two at the 2024 Olympics and 2025 World Championships; Douglass vs. Manuel vs. Walsh in the 50m and 100m frees and a potential rare matchup between Dressel and Marchand in the 100m fly.

Swimmers are preparing for the biggest meets of 2026 — the Pan Pacific Championships and the European Championships, both in August.

Pan Pacs, held in Irvine, California, are for swimmers from non-European countries. The U.S. roster for Pan Pacs was determined this past summer.

U.S. Open Swimming Broadcast Schedule

DayTime (ET)Platform
Wednesday5 p.m.USA Swimming Network
Thursday7 p.m.Peacock
Friday7 p.m.Peacock
Saturday7 p.m.USA Swimming Network
Sunday12 p.m.*CNBC

*Delayed broadcast