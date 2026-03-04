Ejiofor leads Senior Night comeback as No. 18 St. John’s tops Georgetown 72-69 at MSG

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Texas Christian at Texas Tech
TCU’s Xavier Edmonds has double-double in NCAA bid-boosting 73-65 win at No. 10 Texas Tech
NCAA Basketball: Clemson at North Carolina
Bogavac’s late scoring powers No. 17 North Carolina to a 67-63 win over Clemson
NCAA Basketball: Alabama at Georgia
Catchings scores career-high 32 points, Georgia ends No. 16 Alabama’s winning streak 98-88

Top Clips

nbc_nba_tacomadome_260303.jpg
Tacoma Dome power outage of 1995 NBA Playoffs
nbc_nba_rileypregame_v2_260303.jpg
Riley reflects on year as host of NBA Showtime
nbc_nba_lowry_260303.jpg
Lowry talks Sixers’ backcourt, NBA on NBC memories

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Texas Christian at Texas Tech
TCU’s Xavier Edmonds has double-double in NCAA bid-boosting 73-65 win at No. 10 Texas Tech
NCAA Basketball: Clemson at North Carolina
Bogavac’s late scoring powers No. 17 North Carolina to a 67-63 win over Clemson
NCAA Basketball: Alabama at Georgia
Catchings scores career-high 32 points, Georgia ends No. 16 Alabama’s winning streak 98-88

Top Clips

nbc_nba_tacomadome_260303.jpg
Tacoma Dome power outage of 1995 NBA Playoffs
nbc_nba_rileypregame_v2_260303.jpg
Riley reflects on year as host of NBA Showtime
nbc_nba_lowry_260303.jpg
Lowry talks Sixers’ backcourt, NBA on NBC memories

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Ejiofor leads Senior Night comeback as No. 18 St. John’s tops Georgetown 72-69 at MSG

  
Published March 3, 2026 09:32 PM

NEW YORK — Zuby Ejiofor scored 23 points, Joson Sanon added 15 off the bench — all after halftime — and No. 18 St. John’s rallied from 12 down in the second half to beat skidding Georgetown 72-69 on Tuesday night.

With a gritty comeback on Senior Night at Madison Square Garden, the Red Storm (24-6, 17-2 Big East) tied No. 4 UConn atop the conference standings with one regular-season game remaining. A victory Friday night at Hudson River rival Seton Hall would give the Johnnies at least a share of their second consecutive Big East regular-season championship following a 32-year drought.

The only time they’ve won back-to-back league crowns was 1985 and ’86.

Dylan Darling had 12 points for St. John’s, which has won 15 of 16 overall and 11 straight meetings with Georgetown — the longest streak for either school in a series that dates to 1909.