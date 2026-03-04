Ejiofor leads Senior Night comeback as No. 18 St. John’s tops Georgetown 72-69 at MSG

NEW YORK — Zuby Ejiofor scored 23 points, Joson Sanon added 15 off the bench — all after halftime — and No. 18 St. John’s rallied from 12 down in the second half to beat skidding Georgetown 72-69 on Tuesday night.

With a gritty comeback on Senior Night at Madison Square Garden, the Red Storm (24-6, 17-2 Big East) tied No. 4 UConn atop the conference standings with one regular-season game remaining. A victory Friday night at Hudson River rival Seton Hall would give the Johnnies at least a share of their second consecutive Big East regular-season championship following a 32-year drought.

The only time they’ve won back-to-back league crowns was 1985 and ’86.

Dylan Darling had 12 points for St. John’s, which has won 15 of 16 overall and 11 straight meetings with Georgetown — the longest streak for either school in a series that dates to 1909.