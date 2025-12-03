Titans vs. Browns prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Sunday in Cleveland, the Browns (3-9) host the Tennessee Titans (1-11) in a battle for draft position between two of the worst teams in the NFL.

The Titans loan win this season was two months ago on October 5th against Arizona. They have been dreadful, especially on offense although they do believe in last year’s top overall draft pick, Cam Ward. Currently sitting atop the Draft again this year, Tennessee is no doubt hoping QB-needy teams will ultimately overpay for the likes of a Fernando Mendoza or a Dante Moore. A loss in Cleveland puts them closer to finishing back-to-back seasons with the worst record in the NFL.

The Browns sure look like one of those teams who will be looking...yet again...for their franchise quarterback in the offseason. Rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders have failed to show enough to make Browns’ management believe in either.

The difference between these teams is the Browns’ elite defense. Myles Garrett and co. is this team’s only path to victory each week. Its a safe bet they will do enough to stymie the Ward and the Titans. But can the offense do their part? That’s why tot Total is so embarrassingly low.

Tickets for this one are selling for as little as $3 but that does not mean we won’t find an angle or two to bet. Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Titans and the Browns.

Game Details and How to watch the Titans vs. Browns live Sunday

Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Huntington Bank Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Titans at the Browns

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Tennessee Titans (+170), Cleveland Browns (-205)

Spread: Browns -3.5

Total: 33.5 points

This game opened at Browns -4.0 with the Game Total set at 33.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Tennessee at Cleveland

Titans Starting QB: Cam Ward

Last Game: 11/30 vs. Jacksonville - 24-38, 141yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 3 times, 1 carry for 7yds rushing

Season: 12GP, 246-412, 2351yds, 7TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 48 times, 28 carries for 123yds rushing



Last Game: 11/30 vs. San Francisco - 16-25, 149yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 3 times, 1 carry for 6yds rushing

Season: 3GP, 31-61, 405yds, 2TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 6 times, 5 carries for 21yds rushing

Titans at Browns team stats, betting trends

The Browns have won 4 of their last 5 games against the AFC South

Each of these teams is 5-7 ATS this season

The Browns are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games as a home favorite (that stat goes back more than a couple years)

The OVER is 4-1 in the Browns’ last 5 games against AFC teams

The OVER has cashed in 6 of the Browns’ 12 games this season (6-6)

The OVER has cashed in 7 of the Titans’ 12 games this season (7-5)

Titans Player Injuries

C Lloyd Cushenberry III (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Browns Player Injuries

QB Deshaun Watson (Achilles) has been designated to return to practice but has not been activated

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Titans and the Browns

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Browns at -3.5.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 33.0.

