Bengals vs. Bills prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Somehow the Bengals (4-8) are still clinging to life in the AFC North. Despite a much better record, the Bills (8-4) are surprisingly in a similarly desperate position in the AFC East. The two meet Sunday in Orchard Park.

Every game is an elimination game for Cincinnati. They sit a couple games behind the Ravens and Steelers. There is no realistic path to the playoffs as a Wild Card for Joe Burrow and co. That said, they dominated the Ravens in Baltimore on Thanksgiving...so there is hope in Cincinnati as the Bengals look to build on the momentum earned by Burrow’s return.

Buffalo is in line to earn a Wild Card for the playoffs, but their division hopes are on life support. They trail Drake Maye and the Patriots by a couple games. Buffalo’s issue has been a lack of consistency as they have alternated wins and losses for the past month. Expectations are Orchard Park will be frigid tonight, and few teams embrace and take advantage of playing at home more than Buffalo. The Bills are 15-1 at home since the start of last season.

Matchup to Watch: Bills’ run game vs. Bengals’ run defense

Buffalo leads the NFL in rushing yds/game (155.7). They ran for a season-high 249 yards last week. Cincinnati’s defense allows the 2nd most rushing yds/game (153.3) in the NFL this season.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Bengals and the Bills.

Game Details and How to watch the Bengals vs. Bills live Sunday

Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Highmark Stadium

City: Orchard Park, NY

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Bengals at the Bills

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Cincinnati Bengals (+220), Buffalo Bills (-270)

Spread: Bills -5.5

Total: 53.5 points

This game opened at Bills -6.5 with the Game Total set at 52.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Cincinnati at Buffalo

Bengals Starting QB: Joe Burrow

Last Game: 11/27 at Baltimore - 24-46, 261yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 3 carries for 8yds rushing

Season: 3GP, 45-82, 450yds, 4TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 6 times, 5 carries for 11yds rushing



Bills Starting QB: Josh Allen

Last Game: 11/30 at Pittsburgh - 15-23, 123yds, 1TD, 1INT, 0 Sacks, 8 carries for 38yds rushing

Season: 12GP, 243-350, 2832yds, 19TDs, 10INTs, Sacked 28 times, 78 carries for 409yds rushing

Bengals vs. Bills has many 'important wrinkles' Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the many "important wrinkles" to the Bengals' Week 14 matchup with the Bills and if we need more from Joe Burrow and Cincinnati's defense following his return.

Bengals at Bills team stats, betting trends

Josh Allen has 30 total TD (19 pass, 11 rush) this season, 2nd most in the NFL behind Matthew Stafford’s 32 Total TDs

has 30 total TD (19 pass, 11 rush) this season, 2nd most in the NFL behind Matthew Stafford’s 32 Total TDs James Cook is 2nd in rushing yds (1,228) this season behind Indy’s Jonathan Taylor - 1,282yds

is 2nd in rushing yds (1,228) this season behind Indy’s Jonathan Taylor - 1,282yds Cook has 7 games with 100+ rush yds this season, most in the NFL

Ja’Marr Chase is tied for 2nd in receptions (86) and ranks 4th in receiving yds (971) this season

is tied for 2nd in receptions (86) and ranks 4th in receiving yds (971) this season Chase is looking to become the 5th player in NFL history with 1,000+ receiving yards in each of a player’s first 5 seasons, joining Justin Jefferson, Mike Evans, A.J. Green and Randy Moss

The Bills have covered the spread in both of their games against the AFC North this season

The UNDER has cashed in the Bengals’ last 3 games

Bengals Player Injuries

WR Tee Higgins (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RB Tahj Brooks (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Trey Hendrickson (hip) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game

(hip) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game LB Shaka Heyward (lower leg) has been designated to return from the IR

(lower leg) has been designated to return from the IR LB Brian Asamoah II (knee) has been placed on IR and is OUT for Sunday’s game



Bills Player Injuries

LT Dion Dawkins (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RT Spencer Brown (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Joshua Palmer (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Terrel Bernard (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Bengals and the Bills

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Bengals at +5.5.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 53.5.

