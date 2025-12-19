Chiefs vs. Titans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

For the first time under Head Coach Andy Reid, the Kansas City Chiefs (6-8) will be playing in a regular season game eliminated from the playoff contention this Sunday when they take the field in Nashville against Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans.

This is the second time the Chiefs have missed the playoffs under Reid (2014). As most of humanity knows, the Chiefs take the field Sunday without Patrick Mahomes who underwent surgery this week to repair a torn ACL & LCL. Gardner Minshew will be under center for Reid and co. This will be the fifth team Minshew has started for in his career (Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Indianapolis, and Las Vegas).

The Titans could be no further from the playoffs. Tennessee is tied for the worst record in the NFL with the Giants and the Raiders. The primary reason for their failures have been due to a dreadful offense. Rookie Cam Ward and co. have scored just 225 points through 14 games (16pts/gm). Only the Raiders (196) have scored fewer points. Ward has been better of late throwing 2+ touchdown passes in back-to-back games after not throwing multiple TDs in any of his first 12 games. Maybe that is part of the reason why the line for Sunday’s game has dropped from the Chiefs favored by 11.5 to just 3.5 since Mahomes’ injury.

A couple extra tidbits before we dive deeper into the numbers:



Kansas City is looking to avoid their first 4-game losing streak since 2017 - the season before Mahomes took over as the full-time starter

Tennessee is the only team without a win at home this season (0-7)

Tennessee has lost 11 straight home games, tied for the 2nd longest streak in team history (lost 13 straight from 1972-73 when they were the Houston Oilers)

Game Details and How to Watch the Chiefs vs. Titans live Sunday

Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Nissan Stadium

City: Nashville, TN

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game Odds: Chiefs at Titans

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs (-180), Tennessee Titans (+150)

Spread: Chiefs -3

Total: 37.5 points

This game opened at Chiefs -11.5 with the Game Total set at 41.5.

Quarterback Matchup: Kansas City at Tennessee

Chiefs Starting QB: Gardner Minshew

Last Game: 12/14 vs. Chargers - 3-5, 22yds, 0TDs, 1INT, 0 Sacks, 0 carries:

Season: 3GP, 3-5, 22yds, 0TDs, 1INT, 0 Sacks, 5 carries for -6yds rushing

Titans Starting QB: Cam Ward

Last Game: 12/14 at San Francisco - 18-29, 170yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, 0 Sacks, 1 carry for 2yds rushing

Season: 14GP, 278-469, 2638yds, 11TDs, 7INTs, Sacked 49 times, 31 carries for 129yds rushing

How Rice's injury shakes up KC offense in fantasy Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter unpack Rashee Rice's concussion injury for the Kansas City Chiefs and determine which other offensive players can see an uptick in targets against the Titans.

Chiefs at Titans: Team Stats and Betting Trends

The Chiefs are 5-8-1 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in just 4 of the Chiefs’ 14 games this season (4-10

The Titans are 6-7-1 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 9 of the Titans’ 14 games this season)

Chiefs Player Injuries

QB Patrick Mahomes (knee) has been placed on IR and declared OUT for Sunday’s game

WR Rashee Rice (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

CB Trent McDuffie (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

DT Derrick Nnadi (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

WR Tyquan Thornton (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

OT Jaylon Moore (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

DT Chris Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

LB Leo Chenal (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game



(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Titans Player Injuries

WR Van Jefferson (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

TE Gunner Helm (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

RG Kevin Zeitler (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

LB Cedric Gray (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

S Amani Hooker (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Oluwafemi Oladejo (leg) is eligible to return from the IR this Sunday

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Chiefs and the Titans

Moneyline: RotoworldBet is leaning towards a play on the Tennessee Titans on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tennessee Titans at +3.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 37.5.

