Colts vs. Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The landscape atop the AFC is shifting dramatically with the sudden struggles of the Indianapolis Colts (8-4). Daniel Jones trying to play though a “fibula issue”. The Colts’ defense getting shredded the last few weeks. Jonathan Taylor still leads the NFL in passing but looking far more pedestrian of late. It all adds up to Indy no longer fighting for the top seed in the conference but rather battling to win the AFC South and failing that even making the playoffs.

That top spot in the AFC South is up for grabs this Sunday when Indianapolis travels to Jacksonville to take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars (8-4). The loser of this game could find themselves outside the playoff picture in the AFC by the end of the weekend.

The Jaguars have won three in a row. The offense is now clicking averaging 29 points per game over that stretch and in fact, has not scored less than 25 points in a game since they returned from their bye week at the start of November. Quietly, the Jags’ defense is rolling allowing just 11 points per game during the current win streak.

Matchup to Watch: Jonathan Taylor vs. Jacksonville Run Defense

Taylor leads the NFL in rushing with 1282 yards, but the Jaguars’ defense leads the NFL in opponent rushing yards/game (82.4).

These two teams will meet again in Week 17.

Can the Colts turn their fortunes around on the road this Sunday? Lets dive into the numbers and see where they take us.

Game Details and How to watch the Colts vs. Jaguars live Sunday

Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: EverBank Stadium

City: Jacksonville, FL

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Colts at the Jaguars

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Indianapolis Colts (-125), Jacksonville Jaguars (+105)

Spread: Colts -1.5

Total: 47.5 points

This game opened at Colts -1.5 with the Game Total set at 47.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Indianapolis at Jacksonville

Colts Expected Starting QB: Daniel Jones

Last Game: 11/30 vs. Houston - 14-27, 201yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 1 carry for 1yd. rushing

Season: 12GP, 256-377, 3041yds, 19TDs, 7INTs, Sacked 22 times, 44 carries for 160yds rushing

Jaguars Starting QB: Trevor Lawrence

Last Game: 11/30 at Tennessee - 16-27, 229yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 3 times, 3 carries for 25yds rushing

Season: 12GP, 236-395, 2636yds, 16TDs, 11INTs, Sacked 32 times, 57 carries for 235yds rushing

Colts' injuries cause 'house of horrors' vs. JAX Jay Croucher and Trysta Krick discuss upcoming Colts vs. Jaguars matchup from a betting standpoint. Croucher says Colts' injuries cause "house of horrors" for Indy.

Colts at Jaguars team stats, betting trends

Indianapolis has lost 10 straight road games vs Jacksonville (including the 2016 London game)

Jacksonville is looking to start 9-4 or better for the first time since 2017 (made AFC Championship)

Indianapolis is looking to avoid becoming the 6th team since the 1970 Merger to miss the playoffs after starting 7-1 or better through 8 games (2012 Bears, 1996

Washington, 1988 Saints, 1987 Chargers, 1975 Dolphins)

is 3-3 with 9 total TD to 9 turnovers and 15 sacks away from Indianapolis this season (including Week 10 game vs. Atlanta in Germany) compared to 5-1 at home with 15 total TD to 1 turnover and 7 sacks taken The Jaguars have won 4 of their last 5 home games against AFC South teams

The Jaguars have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 matchups against AFC South opponents

The Jaguars’ last 5 games versus the Colts have gone over the Total

Colts Player Injuries

CB Sauce Gardner (calf) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game

(calf) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game CB Kenny Moore II (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Josh Downs (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Tyquan Lewis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Jaylon Carlies (ankle) has been ruled OUT of Sunday’s game



Jaguars Player Injuries

WR Parker Washington (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LT Walker Little (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RG Patrick Mekari (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Arik Armstead (hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Travon Walker (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Foyesade Oluokun hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Devin Lloyd (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game FS Andrew Wingard (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Danny Striggow (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game P Logan Cooke (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LS Ross Matiscik (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game G Chuma Edoga (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Colts and the Jaguars

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Jacksonville Jaguars at +1.5.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 47.5.

