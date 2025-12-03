Steelers vs. Ravens prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Two teams trending in opposite directions meet Sunday in Baltimore with first place on the line in the AFC North when the Steelers (6-6) take the field against the Ravens (6-6).

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have won five of their last six, but they laid an egg last Thursday against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Baltimore turned the ball over five times thanks to four fumbles and one interception.

Different story with the Steelers. Aaron Rodgers and co. are showing signs of splintering. Pittsburgh has lost three of their last four. This past weekend they were manhandled by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, 26-7. The offense gained just 166 yards.

All signs point to Baltimore taking sole possession of first place in the AFC North but lets take a deeper dive into these rivals including the latest injury report and team trends.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates from Rotoworld, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Steelers vs. Ravens live Sunday

Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: M&T Bank Stadium

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: CBS

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered at NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Steelers at the Ravens

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Steelers (+235), Ravens (-290)

Spread: Ravens -6

Total: 42.5 points

This game opened at Ravens -6.5 with the Game Total set at 45.0.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Editor’s Note: DraftKings Sportsbook is now live in Missouri! New customers, download the app and sign up to claim your exclusive offer!

Quarterback Matchup for Pittsburgh at Baltimore

Steelers Starting QB: Aaron Rodgers

Last Game: 11/30 vs. Buffalo - 10-21, 117yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 1 carry for 0yds rushing

Season: 11GP, 201-310, 2086yds, 19TDs, 7INTs, Sacked 20 times, 15 carries for 26yds rushing



11/30 vs. Buffalo - 10-21, 117yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 1 carry for 0yds rushing 11GP, 201-310, 2086yds, 19TDs, 7INTs, Sacked 20 times, 15 carries for 26yds rushing Ravens Starting QB: Lamar Jackson

Last Game: 11/27 vs. Cincinnati - 17-32, 246yds, 0TDs, 1INT, Sacked 3 times, 6 carries for 27tds rushing

Season: 9GP, 147-227, 1841yds, 15TDs, 4INTs, Sacked 27 times, 52 carries for 264yds rushing

Steelers at Ravens team stats, betting trends

The Steelers have lost 3 straight road games

The Ravens are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games at home and 4-8 ATS for the season

The OVER has cashed in 7 of the Ravens’ 12 games this season (7-5)

Pittsburgh is 5-7 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 6 of the Steelers’ 12 games this season (6-6)

Steelers Player Injuries

LB Patrick Queen (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(back) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB James Pierre (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Derrick Harmon (knee) has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game

(knee) has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game OT Broderick Jones (neck) has been placed on IR and is OUT for Sunday’s game



Ravens Player Injuries

CB Nate Wiggins (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RB Justice Hill (neck) has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game

(neck) has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game LB Tavius Robinson (foot) has been designated to return from the IR

(foot) has been designated to return from the IR S Ar-Darius Washington (Achilles) has been designated to return from the IR

(Achilles) has been designated to return from the IR DT Taven Bryan (knee) has been placed on IR and has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game



Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Who wins Steelers-Ravens 'disgusting' matchup? Trysta Krick and Drew Dinsick try to make sense of the lines for the Pittsburgh-Baltimore matchup and decide who to back in this AFC North rivalry game.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Steelers and the Ravens

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Baltimore Ravens at -6.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 42.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)

