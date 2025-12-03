Bears vs. Packers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The surprising and surging Chicago Bears (9-3) look to build on their lead atop the NFC North when they take the field in Green Bay against the Packers (8-3-1).

Caleb Williams and co. have won five in a row to take over first place in the NFC North. Last Friday they worked over the Eagles in Philadelphia. They won, 24-15, rushing for 281 yards on the afternoon. As a result of their dominance on the ground, they held the ball for nearly 40 minutes in the game and simply wore down the Eagles.

Jordan Love and the Packers won their third straight game last week prevailing in Detroit, 31-24. Love led the way with four touchdown passes without throwing an interception as Green Bay remained 1/2 game behind the Bears.

These two teams will meet for a second time this season on December 20 in Chicago.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Bears and the Packers.

Game Details and How to watch the Bears vs. Packers live Sunday

Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: Lambeau Field

City: Green Bay, WI

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Bears at the Packers

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Chicago Bears (+270), Green Bay Packers (-340)

Spread: Packers -6.5

Total: 44.5 points

This game opened at Packers -5.0 with the Game Total set at 45.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Chicago at Green Bay

Bears Starting QB: Caleb Williams

Last Game: 11/28 at Philadelphia - 17-36, 154yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 2 times, 5 carries for 13yds rushing

Season: 12GP, 230-396, 2722yds, 17TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 19 times, 61 carries for 306yds rushing



Last Game: 11/27 at Detroit - 18-30, 234yds, 4TDs, 0INTs, 0 Sacks, 5 carries for 4yds rushing

Season: 12GP, 242-361, 2794yds, 19TDs, 3INTs, Sacked 17 times, 41 carries for 164yds rushing

Bears at Packers team stats, betting trends

The Bears have won 4 of their last 5 road games against NFC teams

The Packers have covered the spread in 3 straight games against NFC North teams

5 of the Bears’ last 6 games against NFC teams have gone UNDER the Total

WR Dontayvion Wicks caught 6 passes for 94 yards last week against the Lions

caught 6 passes for 94 yards last week against the Lions Josh Jacobs has garnered 63.4% of his team’s carries this year

has garnered 63.4% of his team’s carries this year The Chicago Bears defense owns the 3rd-worst efficiency against opposing rushing attacks this year, yielding 5.23 adjusted yards-per-carry

Bears Player Injuries

LB T.J. Edwards (hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Noah Sewell (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Ruben Hyppolite II (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Tyrique Stevenson (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Dominique Robinson (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game



Packers Player Injuries

LB Quay Walker (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Nate Hobbs (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Matthew Golden (wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Savion Williams (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Karl Brooks (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Lukas Van Ness (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT DeVonte Wyatt (ankle) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

(ankle) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game WR Jayden Reed (foot) has yet to be cleared to return to game action but will be re-evaluated at the end of the week

Rotoworld Best Bets

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Bears and the Packers

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bears at +6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 44.5.

