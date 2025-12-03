Bears vs. Packers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
The surprising and surging Chicago Bears (9-3) look to build on their lead atop the NFC North when they take the field in Green Bay against the Packers (8-3-1).
Caleb Williams and co. have won five in a row to take over first place in the NFC North. Last Friday they worked over the Eagles in Philadelphia. They won, 24-15, rushing for 281 yards on the afternoon. As a result of their dominance on the ground, they held the ball for nearly 40 minutes in the game and simply wore down the Eagles.
Jordan Love and the Packers won their third straight game last week prevailing in Detroit, 31-24. Love led the way with four touchdown passes without throwing an interception as Green Bay remained 1/2 game behind the Bears.
These two teams will meet for a second time this season on December 20 in Chicago.
Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Bears and the Packers.
Game Details and How to watch the Bears vs. Packers live Sunday
- Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025
- Time: 4:25PM EST
- Site: Lambeau Field
- City: Green Bay, WI
- Network/Streaming: FOX
Game odds for the Bears at the Packers
The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Chicago Bears (+270), Green Bay Packers (-340)
- Spread: Packers -6.5
- Total: 44.5 points
This game opened at Packers -5.0 with the Game Total set at 45.5.
Quarterback Matchup for Chicago at Green Bay
- Bears Starting QB: Caleb Williams
Last Game: 11/28 at Philadelphia - 17-36, 154yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 2 times, 5 carries for 13yds rushing
Season: 12GP, 230-396, 2722yds, 17TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 19 times, 61 carries for 306yds rushing
- Packers Starting QB: Jordan Love
Last Game: 11/27 at Detroit - 18-30, 234yds, 4TDs, 0INTs, 0 Sacks, 5 carries for 4yds rushing
Season: 12GP, 242-361, 2794yds, 19TDs, 3INTs, Sacked 17 times, 41 carries for 164yds rushing
Bears at Packers team stats, betting trends
- The Bears have won 4 of their last 5 road games against NFC teams
- The Packers have covered the spread in 3 straight games against NFC North teams
- 5 of the Bears’ last 6 games against NFC teams have gone UNDER the Total
- WR Dontayvion Wicks caught 6 passes for 94 yards last week against the Lions
- Josh Jacobs has garnered 63.4% of his team’s carries this year
- The Chicago Bears defense owns the 3rd-worst efficiency against opposing rushing attacks this year, yielding 5.23 adjusted yards-per-carry
Bears Player Injuries
- LB T.J. Edwards (hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB Noah Sewell (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB Ruben Hyppolite II (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- CB Tyrique Stevenson (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- DE Dominique Robinson (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
Packers Player Injuries
- LB Quay Walker (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- CB Nate Hobbs (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- WR Matthew Golden (wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- WR Savion Williams (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- DE Karl Brooks (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- DE Lukas Van Ness (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- DT DeVonte Wyatt (ankle) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game
- WR Jayden Reed (foot) has yet to be cleared to return to game action but will be re-evaluated at the end of the week
Rotoworld Best Bets
Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Bears and the Packers
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bears at +6.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 44.5.
