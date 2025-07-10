How to watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: TV/stream info, match card, preview, Goldberg vs. Gunther

Does WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg have one more world championship run left in him? We’re about to find out.

Goldberg will challenge “The Ring General” Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the newest edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, July 12. And the setting is appropriate, as the spectacle will emanate LIVE from Atlanta, Georgia.

How to watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC and Peacock

Date: Saturday, July 12

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

Location: State Farm Arena - Atlanta, Georgia

Goldberg‘s ties to Georgia and the Atlanta area are well known. The 58-year-old played football at the University of Georgia and later appeared in 14 games for the Atlanta Falcons during his NFL career. He also famously won his first-ever world championship by defeating “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan at the Georgia Dome during an episode of WCW Monday Nitro on July 6, 1998. That’s almost exactly 26 years ago. Can Goldberg make pro wrestling magic in Atlanta one last time?

The rivalry between Goldberg and Gunther began in earnest last October at WWE Bad Blood, which also took place in Atlanta. Gunther mocked Goldberg and his son, Gage, which led to the wrestling legend jumping the barricade for a confrontation. After Gunther reclaimed the world heavyweight championship from Jey Uso last month, Goldberg confronted him yet again, this time telling him that he’s “next.”

Goldberg hasn’t wrestled a match in WWE since February of 2022 against Roman Reigns, so he’ll enter this bout as the underdog in what could be his retirement match. Win or lose, it will be a must-watch affair.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event full match card*

Gunther (c) vs. Goldberg - World Heavyweight Championship

LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre

vs. Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jimmy Uso - United States Championship BREAKING: #SmackDown GM @RealNickAldis announces that Solo Sikoa will defend the #USTitle against Jimmy @WWEUsos at #SNME!



📍 ATLANTA

🎟️ https://t.co/Lq89CuaLwL pic.twitter.com/dLGDol7789 — WWE (@WWE) July 10, 2025

*Card subject to change

