How to watch 2025 WWE Money in the Bank: Schedule, Peacock stream info, match card, preview, predictions

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes is back and he’s out for revenge against the man who cost him the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania, John Cena. Rhodes will team up with World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso to face Cena and Logan Paul in a star-studded tag team clash at WWE Money in the Bank Saturday, streaming live at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Two weeks ago, Cena continued his reign of terror by attempting to sabotage Jey in his title defense against Paul, before Rhodes appeared for the first time since WrestleMania to save Jey, setting up Saturday’s tag team match. As part of his goal to ruin pro wrestling before he retires at the end of the year, Cena has said he would love nothing more than to leave the World Heavyweight Championship in the hands of the social media star.

🚨🚨🚨 CODY RHODES IS BACK! 🚨🚨🚨



CODY RHODES IS BACK TO STOP JOHN CENA FROM SCREWING OVER JEY USO! #SNME pic.twitter.com/FUh1dObQVW — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2025

Seth Rollins will headline the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match and will face five Superstars still looking to win their first world championship in WWE. Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Penta, Andrade, El Grande Americano and Rollins will hope to climb the ladder and seize the contract suspended above the ring that guarantees them a championship match at a time of their choosing.

This year’s Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match will feature three Superstars who were called up to the main roster within the last few weeks. Roxanne Perez, Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer will try to outmaneuver each other and former world champions Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss and Naomi for the right to call themselves Ms. Money in the Bank.

And Lyra Valkyria will defend the Women’s Intercontinental Championship in what is sure to be a heated rematch against Becky Lynch. Last month at Backlash, Valkyria successfully defended the title, only to be viciously attacked by Lynch post-match. The following week, Valkyria retaliated by sabotaging Lynch in her Money in the Bank qualifying match. And if the stakes weren’t already high enough, if Lynch loses Saturday, she has agreed to never again challenge Valkyria for the Intercontinental title. But if Lynch prevails, Valkyria has agreed to raise Lynch’s hand and acknowledge her as the victor.

How to watch 2025 WWE Money in the Bank on Peacock

Date: Saturday, June 7

Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Location: Intuit Dome (Inglewood, CA)

2025 WWE Money in the Bank match card*

Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. John Cena & Logan Paul

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match:

Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins vs. Penta vs. Andrade vs. El Grande Americano

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match:

Alexa Bliss vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia vs. Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch - Women’s Intercontinental Championship

*Card subject to change

2025 WWE Money in the Bank predictions

Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. John Cena & Logan Paul

With the Undisputed title not on the line Saturday, it could be an opportunity for Rhodes to get some payback for his loss at WrestleMania, while keeping the belt on Cena. But ultimately, it doesn’t seem productive to slow Cena’s heel run in any way with so many potential dream matches that could take place before he retires at the end of the year, such as against CM Punk.

PREDICTION: John Cena and Logan Paul defeat Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Seth Rollins’ new villainous faction has grown even stronger with the addition of Bronson Reed, and eventually Rollins is going to need some gold around his waist to properly stand tall as the leader of the group, à la Triple H in Evolution. A Rollins victory would also give Paul Heyman something to hold on his way to the ring again.

PREDICTION: Seth Rollins wins the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

It feels too early for any of the recent main roster call-ups to wield the Money in the Bank briefcase and Rhea Ripley doesn’t need it. And surely there’s no way they would let Naomi utter the “it wouldn’t be good for you and your mama to be in a wheelchair” line to Bianca Belair on SmackDown last week without a big payoff, right?

PREDICTION: Naomi wins the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch - Women’s Intercontinental Championship

I’m so conflicted by this one, so I’m going to go out on a limb here. In order to avoid having the promising young Valkyria raise Lynch’s hand in defeat, while also booking “The Man” strong for her eventual feud with Bayley, Valkyria wins Saturday by disqualification after a merciless attack by Lynch. And perhaps Bayley returns to save Valkyria. Remember, Lynch admitted to injuring Bayley backstage before WrestleMania in order to take her place as Valkyria’s tag team partner and the feud between the two legendary Four Horsewomen does not need a belt.

PREDICTION: Lyra Valkyria defeats Becky Lynch by disqualification to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

WWE Money in the Bank past winners

Men’s

Drew McIntyre – Money in the Bank 2024 (July 6)

Damian Priest – Money in the Bank 2023 (July 1)

Austin Theory – Money in the Bank 2022 (July 2)

Big E – Money in the Bank 2021 (July 18)

Otis – Money in the Bank 2020 (May 10)

Brock Lesnar – Money in the Bank 2019 (May 19)

Braun Strowman – Money in the Bank 2018 (June 17)

Baron Corbin – Money in the Bank 2017 (June 18)

Dean Ambrose – Money in the Bank 2016 (June 19)

Sheamus – Money in the Bank 2015 (June 14)

Seth Rollins – Money in the Bank 2014 (June 29)

Randy Orton – Money in the Bank 2013 (July 14)

Damien Sandow – Money in the Bank 2013 (July 14)

John Cena – Money in the Bank 2012 (July 15)

Dolph Ziggler – Money in the Bank 2012 (July 15)

Alberto Del Rio – Money in the Bank 2011 (July 17)

Daniel Bryan – Money in the Bank 2011 (July 17)

The Miz – Money in the Bank 2010 (July 18)

Kane – Money in the Bank 2010 (July 18)

Jack Swagger – WrestleMania 26 (March 28, 2010)

CM Punk – WrestleMania 25 (April 5, 2009)

CM Punk – WrestleMania 24 (March 30, 2008)

Mr. Kennedy – WrestleMania 23 (April 1, 2007)

Rob Van Dam – WrestleMania 22 (April 2, 2006)

Edge – WrestleMania 21 (April 3, 2005)

Women’s

Tiffany Stratton – Money in the Bank 2024 (July 6)

IYO SKY – Money in the Bank 2023 (July 1)

Liv Morgan – Money in the Bank 2022 (July 2)

Nikki A.S.H. – Money in the Bank 2021 (July 18)

Asuka – Money in the Bank 2020 (May 10)

Bayley – Money in the Bank 2019 (May 19)

Alexa Bliss – Money in the Bank 2018 (June 17)

Carmella – Money in the Bank 2017 (June 18)

WWE Network, including WWE Money in the Bank and all Premium Live Events, is available in the United States exclusively on Peacock Premium for $7.99/month. Details available at PeacockTV.com.