How to watch WWE Backlash 2025: Schedule, stream info, match card, preview including John Cena vs Randy Orton

With John Cena surpassing Ric Flair’s record 16 world title reigns at WrestleMania last month, Randy Orton is determined to make a little history of his own in the main event of WWE Backlash Saturday, streaming live at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

A victory over the Undisputed Champion in front of his hometown St. Louis crowd would mark Orton’s 15th world title reign, which would break the tie with Triple H for third all-time in WWE history. Cena’s impending retirement at the end of this year means this could very well be the last time these two future Hall of Famers face off in the ring. They have clashed 21 times in singles competition, with Cena holding a 13-7-1 edge.

Former NFL punter-turned-commentator Pat McAfee will return to in-ring action for the first time since 2023 in the hopes of avenging the vicious assault he suffered at the hands of Gunther, who just two nights before had lost to Jey Uso at WrestleMania. McAfee was choked out by the irate former World Heavyweight Champion after coming to his broadcast partner Michael Cole’s aid on the Raw after WrestleMania. McAfee last competed in the ring at WrestleMania 39, where he defeated The Miz with help from star 49ers tight end George Kittle.

In other action, Lyra Valkyria will defend her Intercontinental Championship against her onetime tag team partner and mentor Becky Lynch, Dominik Mysterio will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Penta, and Jacob Fatu will defend his United States Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match against LA Knight, Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre.

How to watch WWE Backlash 2025 on Peacock

Date: Saturday, May 10

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Enterprise Center (St. Louis)

WWE Backlash 2025 full match card*

John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton - Undisputed WWE Championship

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch - Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Pat McAfee vs. Gunther

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre - Fatal 4-Way Match for the United States Championship

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta - Intercontinental Championship

*Card subject to change

WWE Backlash 2025 predictions

John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton - Undisputed WWE Championship

By any means necessary, John Cena prevails in the final chapter of his rivalry with Randy Orton. Cena then continues his retirement tour by renewing another one of his storied rivalries with CM Punk, possibly in a program that culminates at SummerSlam.

PREDICTION: John Cena defeats Randy Orton to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Pat McAfee vs. Gunther

Pat McAfee puts up a valiant fight in what will truly be a David vs. Goliath affair, but in the end, Gunther wins decisively. I have a hard time picturing “The Ring General” following up his 258-day reign as World Heavyweight Champion with a loss to the Raw commentator.

PREDICTION: Gunther defeats Pat McAfee.

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre - Fatal 4-Way Match for the United States Championship

A green with envy Solo Sikoa attacks his cousin Jacob Fatu with the match resulting in a no contest. I would say Solo’s interference costs Jacob his United States Championship, but it feels too early to diminish the red-hot rise of the “The Samoan Werewolf” in any way.

PREDICTION: Jacob Fatu retains the United States Championship in a no contest.

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta - Intercontinental Championship

Likewise, I don’t see Dominik Mysterio’s momentum being halted after capturing the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. The self-proclaimed “greatest luchador that has ever lived” gets a statement win over the highly skilled Penta.

PREDICTION: Dominik Mysterio defeats Penta to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch - Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Call me crazy, but just I don’t see all four titleholders retaining Saturday. Enter Becky Lynch, who takes her ire from the WWE Universe to nuclear levels by ending Lyra Valkyria’s reign as Intercontinental Champion, possibly with the help of a Superstar like Zoey Stark, who could benefit from an alliance with “The Man.”

Lynch is surely on a collision course with fellow Four Horsewoman Bayley, whom she attacked backstage last month in order to take her place as Valkyria’s tag team partner at WrestleMania.

PREDICTION: Becky Lynch defeats Lyra Valkyria to win the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Is Jey Uso on the WWE Backlash match card?

At the moment, World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso is not on the match card for WWE Backlash 2025. A title defense against Logan Paul certainly appears to be in Jey’s future after the YouTuber knocked him out with a sucker punch after Raw went off the air Monday, but a date for their potential showdown has yet to be announced.

