How to watch WWE SummerSlam 2025: Schedule, streaming info, match card, preview, John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes
For the first time, the “Biggest Party of the Summer” will take place over two nights. WWE’s SummerSlam has often been referred to as the WrestleMania for the die-hards, so it’s only appropriate that the annual summer spectacle expands to two nights as well.
This year’s edition will emanate from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Saturday, August 2nd and Sunday, August 3rd, starting at 7 p.m. ET each night. You can catch it LIVE on Peacock.
Headlining this year’s star-studded edition is a WrestleMania rematch between Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. This time, the two rivals will square off in a street fight.
How to watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 on Peacock
Dates: Saturday, August 2 and Sunday August 3
Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. ET
Streaming: Peacock (U.S.), Netflix (international)
Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ
WWE SummerSlam 2025 match card*
Night One (Saturday August 2)
Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul
The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez (C) vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss - WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross w/ Scarlett
Tiffany Stratton (C) vs. Jade Cargill - WWE Women’s Championship
Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed w/ Paul Heyman
Gunther (C) vs. CM Punk - WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match
*card subject to change
Night Two (Sunday August 3)
Becky Lynch (C) vs. Lyra Valkyria - No DQ match for WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship
(Stipulation: Valkyria will not be able to challenge Lynch again if she loses)
The Wyatt Sicks’ Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy (C) vs. Andrade and Rey Fénix vs. #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) vs. Fraxiom (Axiom and Nathan Frazer) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) - Six-Pack TLC Match for WWE Tag Team Titles
Solo Sikoa (C) vs. Jacob Fatu - Steel cage match for WWE United States Championship
Dominik Mysterio (C) vs. AJ Styles - WWE Intercontinental Championship match
Naomi (C) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO Sky - Triple threat match for Women’s World Championship
John Cena (C) vs. Cody Rhodes - Street fight match for Undisputed WWE Championship
*card subject to change
John Cena SummerSlam match history
John Cena is retiring from WWE in-ring competition at the end of the year, so this will be his final SummerSlam appearance. He’s set to compete in the most highly-anticipated match on the card, as he’ll defend the undisputed WWE championship against “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes on Night Two.
This will be Cena’s 16th SummerSlam appearance. His first came in 2004, when he won the United States championship from WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Oddly enough, SummerSlam hasn’t exactly been kind to Cena over the years, as he’s sitting on five wins and 10 losses at the event.
