How to watch WWE Evolution: Schedule, Peacock stream info, match card, preview including IYO SKY vs Rhea Ripley

Nearly seven years after the original, WWE returns with their second-ever all-women’s Premium Live Event featuring a card set to showcase their unrivaled women’s division at WWE Evolution this Sunday, streaming live at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

In the main event, Rhea Ripley will have to do something she’s never done before to regain the Women’s World Title: beat IYO SKY one-on-one. In fact, SKY is the only woman who has topped Ripley since SummerSlam last year, when she overcame her for the world title in March on Raw. Sunday will be the first time they square off since their epic Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41, where SKY retained her title by pinning Bianca Belair.

Tiffany Stratton will defend her WWE Women’s Title in a dream match against none other than the legendary Trish Stratus. The two may have successfully teamed up at Elimination Chamber in February, but there will be no love lost as Stratus, the trailblazing Hall of Famer, seeks her eighth world title.

Speaking of surefire Hall of Famers, Becky Lynch will defend her Intercontinental Championship in what is sure to be a heated Triple Threat Match against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. The bad blood between these three runs deep. Allow me to explain.

Last April, Lynch injured Bayley to take her spot alongside Valkyria at WrestleMania, where they became Tag Team Champions. The next night, they lost the tag titles, prompting Lynch to assault Valkyria. Valkyria successfully defended the IC Title against Lynch at Backlash, before Lynch dethroned her at Money in the Bank. Two nights later, Bayley returned and got some payback by ambushing Lynch. On Sunday, the past won’t matter. The only thing that will is who walks out as champ.

In another encounter that’s sure to get very personal, Jade Cargill and Naomi will clash in a No Holds Barred Match. Despite losing to Cargill at WrestleMania, the Money in the Bank-wielding Naomi has continued to torment the women’s division. Sunday is the perfect opportunity for the newly crowned Queen of the Ring to exact some sweet revenge.

Elsewhere on the card, Jacy Jayne will defend her NXT Women’s Title against Jordynne Grace, the Tag Team Titles will be on the line in a Fatal 4-Way Match, and a women’s championship match will be up for grabs in a high-stakes Battle Royal.

How to watch WWE Evolution 2025 on Peacock

Date: Sunday, July 13

Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Location: State Farm Arena (Atlanta)

WWE Evolution 2025 match card*

IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley - Women’s World Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria - Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus - WWE Women’s Championship

Fatal 4-Way Match - WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship:

Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

Battle Royal for a Women’s Title Match

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi - No Holds Barred Match

Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace - NXT Women’s Championship

*Card subject to change

WWE Network, including WWE Evolution and all Premium Live Events, is available in the United States exclusively on Peacock Premium for $7.99/month. Details available at PeacockTV.com.