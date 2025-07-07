WNBA Preview: Angel Reese on a tear, fallout from NaLyssa Smith trade

With three empty-slate days, the opening week of July lacked the usual amount of WNBA action. Yet, the fewer days of games didn’t equate to a shortage of news.

WNBA EXPANSION TALK

In case you missed it, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert took to the podium on the final day of June to announce “that the WNBA is expanding from our currently announced 15 teams to 18 teams over the next few years.” Cleveland (2028), Detroit (2029), and Philadelphia (2030) will follow Toronto and Portland — the 14th and 15th teams — who will begin competing in 2026.

The WNBA’s expansion from 12 teams in 2024 to 18 over a six-year period is exciting for the league and a clear reflection of the new heights it is reaching. Naturally, additional rosters will lead to more available spots for players of all types — international players, draft picks, etc. What will be interesting to watch unfold is the almost yearly expansion draft, in which select players from existing WNBA rosters will be poached and placed on the new teams. Golden State’s fast start in its inaugural season could serve as a best-case scenario for these future expansion teams, but it’s hard to envision that level of success being the case for each incoming franchise. Nonetheless, league growth is positive.

RECENT WNBA PLAYER MOVEMENT

It was also a noteworthy week in the W concerning player movement, with news ranging from minor and medium to major.

The minor: The less headline-grabbing but still relevant stories were that players have begun to trickle back into the U.S. and rejoin their WNBA teams after completing their overseas commitments. Leonie Fiebich’s return to the New York Liberty’s starting lineup felt significant. In contrast, Teaira McCowan’s return suddenly feels less consequential for a Dallas Wings team that has found its groove and added a center in her absence.

The medium: The Los Angeles Sparks released Shey Peddy and waived Odyssey Sims while claiming Julie Vanloo off of waivers. If you’re like me, the string of transactions likely threw you for a loop — Sims had started the first 11 games of the season for L.A. and then missed five consecutive games for personal reasons before being cut after her first game back. Peddy, who had replaced Sims in the Sparks’ opening unit, was released on the same day. Sims had been particularly helpful on the offensive end this season. Still, head coach Lynne Roberts spoke to the media and stated the rationale behind the transactions was that the team is “starting to get some of the players back,” later referencing Rae Burrell and Julie Allemand. While her reasoning is valid, the suddenness caught me off guard and is still hard for me to move past.

The major: The Las Vegas Aces parted with a 2027 first-round pick to acquire NaLyssa Smith from the Wings via trade. The move feels like a no-brainer deal for Dallas, but my thoughts are a bit more mixed when looking at this from the Aces’ lens. On the one hand, I understand moving all your chips to the center to try to build out as competitive a roster around A’ja Wilson as possible to compete for championships while she’s in her prime years, especially when the roster addition is young, provides a glaring need, and still packs some untapped potential as a recent lottery pick. However, on the other hand, the way the current veteran-heavy version of this team is performing, there’s the uncomfortable possibility this team could find itself in an unfavorable situation by the end of the 2026 season; not owning their 2027 first-round pick in that scenario would be brutal.

2025 WNBA ALL-STARS REVEALED

Finally, we’ll put a bow on last week’s action by touching on the 2025 All-Star reserves. A big round of applause to all the first-timers, specifically the veterans Kayla Thornton and Gabby Williams — it’s cool to see players evolve and outgrow roles deep into their careers to reach new peaks. And what’s All-Star discourse without complaints around whose name was not called (although it’s always tricky to name the players they should replace)? So I’ll leave it at this: here’s a brief acknowledgement to Brittney Sykes, Brionna Jones, and the other unnamed players who had legitimate cases for making it in as reserves.

With that, we proceed to this week’s five must-watch.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Golden State Valkyries @ Atlanta Dream

(Monday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET on WNBA League Pass)

We’re approaching the midway point of the season, and somehow, these two teams will be facing one another for only the first time. Atlanta had been rolling up until the past couple of weeks and has now lost three of four games, with the latest defeat coming without the services of Rhyne Howard (arm). Meanwhile, I was admittedly wrong about the Valkyries, who I claimed in one of my preseason takes would only be a fun team that plays hard. They’ve been a joy to watch and, not only that, but would be a playoff team if the postseason began today. Their success has led to Kayla Thornton becoming the franchise’s first-ever WNBA All-Star.

When the two teams clash on Monday, it should be a fun one for the three-point lovers — the Valkyries and Dream both rank among the top teams in the league regarding three-point attempts. The difference in the game could be whichever team is hotter.

Chicago Sky @ Washington Mystics

(Tuesday, July 8 at 11:30 a.m. ET on WNBA League Pass)

How about a quick hat-tip to Angel Reese and, to a lesser extent, the Sky? Reese has been on an absolute tear over the past five games, which has naturally equated to more team success for Chicago, who’ve won two of their past four games. And although the Mystics enter Tuesday’s matchup as losers of two in a row, they’ll also enter knowing they’ve already outclassed this Sky team earlier in the season. Brittney Sykes scored a season-high 32 points in that aforementioned matchup and might also take the floor with a chip on her shoulder after not being named a 2025 All-Star. Sykes’ snub, along with the Mystics’ desire to end their losing streak, could blend well with the Sky’s resurgence to create an entertaining game on Tuesday.

ANGEL REESE 😤



She becomes the first player in WNBA history with 15+ rebounds in five consecutive games 🙌



16 PTS, 17 REB, 6 AST vs. MIN

24 PTS, 16 REB, 7 AST @ LA

17 PTS, 18 REB, 2 AST @ GSV

18 PTS, 17 REB, 6 AST vs. LA

10 PTS, 19 REB, 4 AST @ ATL pic.twitter.com/jhlO5CzbQO — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 7, 2025

Las Vegas Aces @ New York Liberty

(Tuesday, July 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

At the time of this writing, the Aces have not resembled the Aces we once knew, and injuries have knocked the defending champion Liberty off its path recently, resulting in six losses in the last nine games. Still, these are the two most recent WNBA champions whose star-studded rosters usually deliver a good viewing experience when matched up with one another. While the showdown may not be as anticipated as it has in the past, an A’ja Wilson vs. Breanna Stewart face-off is always top-tier when it comes to WNBA matchups. Both teams could really benefit from a big win at this point in the season, making Tuesday’s game one worth tuning into.

Minnesota Lynx @ Phoenix Mercury

(Wednesday, July 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET on WNBA League Pass)

The Mercury are a banged-up group as I write these words, with Kahleah Copper (hamstring), Lexi Held (lung), and Satou Sabally (ankle) all unavailable to play against the Wings on Monday. If they remain out on Wednesday, Phoenix would still be capable of winning this game (see Indiana without Caitlin Clark vs. Minnesota in the Commissioner’s Cup Championship), but it wouldn’t be one I’d spotlight as a potential game of the week. Copper and Alyssa Thomas each missed the first two matchups between the two squads, while Napheesa Collier did not suit up for the first meeting. But if these two teams can meet at full strength for the first time this season, we’ll be in for a treat on Wednesday.

Dallas Wings @ Indiana Fever

(Sunday, July 13 at 1 p.m. ET on ABC)

Everyone had circled the June 27 battle between the Wings and Fever, including me. However, injuries derailed the highly anticipated duel between Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark. The good news is that there’s another bout on the schedule! The bad news is that we may potentially miss out again on the two most recent first-overall picks sharing center stage, as Clark has not taken the court since before the end-of-June matchup. So, much like the previously mentioned Lynx-Mercury game with injury caveats, the same is true for this Wings-Fever contest — it’s certainly must-see TV if the two headliners are available. Get your popcorn ready and be prepared for either scenario.