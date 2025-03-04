Utah Hockey Club signs defenseman Olli Maatta to a 3-year extension

The Utah Hockey Club signed Olli Maatta to a three-year contract extension Monday, rewarding the Finnish defenseman for helping the team stay on the edge of playoff race in the Western Conference.

It is worth $10.5 million, according to a person with knowledge of the contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial terms were not announced.

Maatta will count $3.5 million against the salary cap from when the new deal kicks in next NHL season through 2027-28.

“Olli is a smart defenseman and a true professional on and off the ice,” general manager Bill Armstrong said in a statement. “He has brought stability to our blue line, has a tremendous work ethic and is an excellent role model for our younger players. We look forward to having him as an important part of our core moving forward.”

Maatta, 30, has thrived in 51 games with Utah since coming over in a trade from Detroit in late October. Maatta has two goals and 12 assists for 14 points. He has skated an average of nearly 21 minutes a game.

“Olli has made an immediate and noticeable impact and a positive impression on everyone in our group,” president of hockey operations Chris Armstrong said. “He is an important influence on the culture we continue to foster and the standards we have for our team. We are grateful for the commitment he is making to our organization.”

Utah is Maatta’s fifth NHL organization. Drafted in the first round by Pittsburgh in 2012, he won the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 2016 and ’17 before getting traded to Chicago in 2019 and spending time with the Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings and the Red Wings.

Maatta has played in 827 regular-season and playoff games since making his debut in the league in 2013. Last month, he played for Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

“Congrats Olli,” owner Ryan Smith posted on social media. “We love what you bring to this organization.”

Formerly the Arizona Coyotes before relocating to Salt Lake City, Utah is two points back of the second and final wild card in the West with 21 games left to play. New ownership led by Smith has narrowed the finalists for the permanent name down to Utah Mammoth, Utah Hockey Club and Utah Outlaws.