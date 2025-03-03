 Skip navigation
Juju Watkins
No. 2 USC has best ranking in AP Top 25 in 39 years after beating UCLA; Texas still No. 1
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona Ken Roczen celebrates win.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Daytona, Ken Roczen is sixth winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jefry Yan
From roofing to a spring training sensation, Rockies' Jefry Yan delights with mound celebrations

Top Clips

nbc_dps_seanmcvay_250303.jpg
Rams' McVay: 'Never got close' to losing Stafford
nbc_oht_haydeeagrasv3_250303.JPG
How analyst Agras prepares Brentford for match day
nbc_dps_peterschrager_250303.jpg
Interviews, medicals were paramount at NFL combine

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Braves catcher Sean Murphy has a cracked rib and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks

  
Published March 3, 2025 12:41 PM

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy has a cracked rib and is expected to miss four to six weeks, the team said.

The injury gives top prospect Drake Baldwin the chance to start the season as the starting catcher.

Murphy, 24, was an All-Star in 2023 but struggled last season after an abdominal strain on opening day and batted .193 with 10 homers and 25 RBIs in 72 games.

The Braves declined Travis d’Arnaud’s $8 million option during the offseason, clearing the path for Murphy to be the No. 1 catcher. D’Arnaud signed with the Angels.

Chadwick Tromp is only other catcher on the Atlanta 40-man roster. He hit .250 in 19 games in 2024.