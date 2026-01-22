 Skip navigation
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Seattle Kraken
Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin has surgery on lower body injury that will keep him out of Olympics
SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 How to Watch.JPG
2026 SuperMotocross Round 3, Anaheim 2: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Downhill
Olympic sports weekend preview: the Super Bowl of ski racing

joe_mixon.jpg
Mixon can be a reliable RB in 2026 if healthy
jk_dobbins.jpg
Dobbins should slot in as RB1 if able to return
nbc_dps_boogermcfarlandinterview_260122.jpg
Pressure is on Payton against Pats, not Stidham

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
MacKenzie Gore is reportedly being traded to the Rangers from the Nationals for prospects

  
Published January 22, 2026 04:59 PM

WASHINGTON — All-Star left-hander MacKenzie Gore is headed to the Texas Rangers in a trade that sends five prospects back to the Nationals in the biggest move of new Washington president of baseball operations Paul Toboni’s roster rebuilding efforts, a person with knowledge of the swap told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been announced.

Gore gives the 2023 World Series champions a starter who should be able to help the front end of their rotation along with Jacob deGrom — a two-time Cy Young Award winner who was the American League Comeback Player of the Year in 2025 — and Nathan Eovaldi, who dealt with a rotator cuff strain and had surgery for a sports hernia after compiling a 1.73 ERA in 22 starts.

Gore is under team control for the next two seasons; he can’t become a free agent until after the 2027 World Series. He is scheduled to make $5.6 million in 2026 after to a one-year deal with the Nationals that avoided arbitration.

Gore, who turns 27 next month, is 26-41 with a 4.19 ERA in four major league seasons, the past three with Washington. He was an NL All-Star last season, when he ended up going 5-15 with a 4.17 ERA and a career-best 185 strikeouts in 30 appearances, all starts.

He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft by the San Diego Padres and was sent to the Nationals in the 2022 trade that included Juan Soto.

The players Washington is receiving from Texas are Yeremy Cabrera, Gavin Fien, Devin Fitz-Gerald, Abimelec Ortiz, Alejandro Rosario.

Fien is an 18-year-old shortstop who was taken out of high school in the first round of last year’s draft.

Fitz-Gerald is a 20-year-old infielder, Rosario is a 24-year-old right-handed pitcher, Cabrera is a 20-year-old outfielder and Ortiz is a 23-year-old first baseman and outfielder.

All five are considered among the top 20 prospects in the Rangers’ system.