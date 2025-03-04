 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Wake Forest at Duke
Cooper Flagg, No. 2 Duke beat Wake Forest 93-60 to claim at least share of ACC regular-season crown
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ts0mmop1zfpgbgtly4sd
Rivals250 Release: Ten prospects under the microscope in March
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
NHL: New York Islanders at Utah
Utah Hockey Club signs defenseman Olli Maatta to a 3-year extension

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sorenstamfuture_250303.jpg
Sorenstam wants LPGA Tour ‘in the forefront’
nbc_golf_annikasorenstamarnoldpalmer_250303.jpg
Sorenstam’s meaningful friendship with Palmer
nbc_golf_dariusruckerhl_250303.jpg
HLs: 2025 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Yankees’ AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil to start season on injured list with shoulder injury

  
Published March 3, 2025 09:24 PM
Stroman's stock rising after Gil suffers injury
March 3, 2025 04:21 PM
Eric Samulski talks about Luis Gil suffering an injury and being ruled out to start the season, discussing how Marcus Stroman could enter the starting rotation for the Yankees and become a viable fantasy pitcher.

Yankees right-hander Luis Gil will start the season on the injured list because of a high-grade lat strain in his pitching shoulder that will prevent him from throwing for at least six weeks.

Manager Aaron Boone announced the injury to the AL Rookie of the Year before Monday night’s spring training game against Pittsburgh.

“It’s at least a six-week no throw. We know that for sure,” Boone said.

Boone said the Yankees hope Gil will return this season.

“They still have to examine him and make sure other opinions and everything weigh in but right now it looks like a six-week no throw,” he said.

Gil, 26, cut short a bullpen session Friday. He was 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts last year, striking out 171 and walking a major league-high 77 in 151 2/3 innings.

He was projected to be part of a starting rotation that includes Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodón and Clarke Schmidt. Marcus Stroman is the most likely candidate to enter the rotation.