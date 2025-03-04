Yankees’ AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil to start season on injured list with shoulder injury

Yankees right-hander Luis Gil will start the season on the injured list because of a high-grade lat strain in his pitching shoulder that will prevent him from throwing for at least six weeks.

Manager Aaron Boone announced the injury to the AL Rookie of the Year before Monday night’s spring training game against Pittsburgh.

“It’s at least a six-week no throw. We know that for sure,” Boone said.

Boone said the Yankees hope Gil will return this season.

“They still have to examine him and make sure other opinions and everything weigh in but right now it looks like a six-week no throw,” he said.

Gil, 26, cut short a bullpen session Friday. He was 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts last year, striking out 171 and walking a major league-high 77 in 151 2/3 innings.

He was projected to be part of a starting rotation that includes Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodón and Clarke Schmidt. Marcus Stroman is the most likely candidate to enter the rotation.